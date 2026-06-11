EXCLUSIVE: Kyle Busch's Terrifying Final Moments — 911 Tape Reveals NASCAR Star's Fight for Life Before Unexpected Finish Line

"I have got an individual that [has] shortness of breath, very hot, thinks he wants to pass out," the tape reveals.

"He produces blood... coughing up some blood," the man said. "He is awake. He's on the bathroom floor right now."

The relentlessly competitive stock car king was training in a Chevrolet racing simulator at the GM Charlotte Technical Center in Concord, N.C., where he put himself through grueling race conditions.

Busch had reportedly been suffering from what has been described as a "sinus issue" that was inflamed by G-forces and elevation changes at New York's famed Watkins Glen raceway 11 days before his death at just 41.