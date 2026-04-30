'I Heard You're Dead, Rest in Hell': Sickening Messages Sent to NASCAR Icon Greg Biffle Just Hours After Family Died in Plane Crash Revealed

The 55-year-old NASCAR driver, his wife Cristina, and their two young kids, Emma and Ryder, all perished on December 18, after a private plane they boarded crashed in North Carolina.

After Greg Biffle and his family died in a plane crash , his home was burglarized, and a disturbing email was sent to his account, RadarOnline.com can reveal, in what the authorities are now calling an inside job.

Greg Biffle, his wife Christina, and their two kids died in a plane crash.

Then, in early January, burglars broke into his home and stole $30,000, NASCAR memorabilia, as well as two handguns. Surveillance camera captured the suspects, and it reportedly suggested the thieves were familiar with the property. According to new search warrants, the family's bank accounts were also hacked into just hours after their death.

One email, sent to Biffle's account hours after the plane crash, read, "I heard you're dead, rest in hell."

According to investigators, both the burglary and the possible fraud, which resulted in "hundreds of thousands of dollars" being stolen from the family, may have been coordinated.

Detectives also allege suspicious activity began on the family's banking accounts and emails following their deaths. Christina's Venmo account also appeared to have shown fraudulent activity.