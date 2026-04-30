'I Heard You're Dead, Rest in Hell': Sickening Messages Sent to NASCAR Icon Greg Biffle Just Hours After Family Died in Plane Crash Revealed
April 30 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
After Greg Biffle and his family died in a plane crash, his home was burglarized, and a disturbing email was sent to his account, RadarOnline.com can reveal, in what the authorities are now calling an inside job.
The 55-year-old NASCAR driver, his wife Cristina, and their two young kids, Emma and Ryder, all perished on December 18, after a private plane they boarded crashed in North Carolina.
Vile Email Sent: 'I Heard You're Dead'
Then, in early January, burglars broke into his home and stole $30,000, NASCAR memorabilia, as well as two handguns. Surveillance camera captured the suspects, and it reportedly suggested the thieves were familiar with the property. According to new search warrants, the family's bank accounts were also hacked into just hours after their death.
One email, sent to Biffle's account hours after the plane crash, read, "I heard you're dead, rest in hell."
According to investigators, both the burglary and the possible fraud, which resulted in "hundreds of thousands of dollars" being stolen from the family, may have been coordinated.
Detectives also allege suspicious activity began on the family's banking accounts and emails following their deaths. Christina's Venmo account also appeared to have shown fraudulent activity.
Who Was Inside the Biffle Home After Their Deaths?
The investigation took an ever darker turn when the surveillance footage showed a woman walking through the Biffle household, holding documents, appearing to know the location of the family's safe room. A week after the burglary, during a celebration of life for the family, investigators claimed to have identified a woman who matched her description.
According to documents, she was a friend of the family. The woman is said to have bailed on attending a gathering with friends and traveled to Pennsylvania after surveillance footage was released.
While no arrests have been made, Iredell County detectives told WBTV, "... we're still investigating."
At the time of the crash, Jonathan Donahue, the former neighbor of Dennis Dutton, who was piloting the plane, claimed, "Dennis had been flying for 40 years. I imagine it was a mechanical error because he was a great leader and such a positive person. I couldn't imagine anything being his fault."
Greg Biffle and His Family Mourned After Tragic Deaths
He added: "All I know is that there was a large, loud pop, as something broke on the plane at takeoff, and he immediately had to turn around and make an emergency landing."
Dutton, his son, Jack, and Motorhome driver Craig Wadsworth also died in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Following their tragic deaths, North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson shared an emotional tweet on X, which read, "I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them. They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others."
He added, "Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track."
Former NTSB senior air safety investigator Greg Feith had plenty of questions after the crash, especially as the investigators have yet to discover a cause.
"One, who was in the front of the airplane? Who was actually manipulating the flight controls at the time of the event, and what transpired?" Feith asked during an interview with NBC News in Charlotte.
He continued, "Two, what was going on in the aircraft, with at least following through with trying to get the airplane back to the airport in an expeditious manner?
"And three, what kind of recent maintenance history is there with not only the aircraft itself, but the two engines?"