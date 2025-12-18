NASCAR Tragedy: Legendary Driver Greg Biffle Dies with Wife and Kids After Private Plane Crashes on Runway
Dec. 18 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET
NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and their kids were reportedly on board a private plane when it crashed Thursday morning in North Carolina, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
All were killed in the fiery crash.
Tragic News
Biffle, 55, and his family, wife Cristina Grossu, and kids Ryder and Emma, were on their way to Sarasota, Florida, when his Cessna C550 private jet crashed on the runway at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte, early Thursday.
Flames engulfed the scene as emergency crews rushed to help.
Hours later, Garrett Mitchell, one of Biffle's friends, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.
"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and son Ryder were on that plane... because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us," Mitchell wrote. "We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this."
The FAA is Investigating
Also killed in the crash were the pilot and a motorhome driver.
Public FAA registration records show that the plane belonged to a company owned by GB Aviation Leasing, a company owned by Biffle.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating. According to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com, the plane took off from the airport shortly after 10 a.m. but then returned and was attempting to land there.
There was some light rain and clouds in the sky at the time of the crash, but it's unclear whether they were a factor.
Greg Biffle's Fast Start
Biffle married Grossu in 2023. The two shared a 5-year-old son, Ryder. The racer also shared daughter Emma, 14, with ex-wife Nicole Lunders.
He rose to prominence in the 1990s and quickly became one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, winning two major championships, including the 2000 Truck Series and 2002 Xfinity (Busch) Series.
This made him the first driver to win titles in both series. In the Cup Series, NASCAR’s top level, he won 19 races out of over 500 starts.
But he made real news last year when he flew his private plane around North Carolina rescuing stranded homeowners and running emergency relief during Hurricane Helene.
Emotional Terms of Endearment
North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson praised Biffle and his family in an emotional tweet on X.
"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them," he shared. "They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others.
"Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track."
Hudson highlighted the "hundreds of rescue missions" Biffle flew in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. "The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were," he continued. "Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss."