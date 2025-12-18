NASCAR Tragedy: Legendary Driver Greg Biffle Dies with Wife and Kids After Private Plane Crashes on Runway

Biffle, 55, and his family, wife Cristina Grossu, and kids Ryder and Emma, were on their way to Sarasota, Florida, when his Cessna C550 private jet crashed on the runway at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte, early Thursday.

Flames engulfed the scene as emergency crews rushed to help.

Hours later, Garrett Mitchell, one of Biffle's friends, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and son Ryder were on that plane... because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us," Mitchell wrote. "We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this."