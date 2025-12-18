Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > NASCAR

NASCAR Tragedy: Legendary Driver Greg Biffle Dies with Wife and Kids After Private Plane Crashes on Runway

Greg Biffle and family.
Source: gregbiffle/instagram

Greg Biffle and his family were killed after their plane crashed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 2:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and their kids were reportedly on board a private plane when it crashed Thursday morning in North Carolina, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

All were killed in the fiery crash.

Article continues below advertisement

Tragic News

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Biffle and his family
Source: gregbiffle/instagram

Biffle and his family were all killed.

Biffle, 55, and his family, wife Cristina Grossu, and kids Ryder and Emma, were on their way to Sarasota, Florida, when his Cessna C550 private jet crashed on the runway at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 miles north of Charlotte, early Thursday.

Flames engulfed the scene as emergency crews rushed to help.

Hours later, Garrett Mitchell, one of Biffle's friends, shared the tragic news in a Facebook post.

"Unfortunately, I can confirm Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, and son Ryder were on that plane... because they were on their way to spend the afternoon with us," Mitchell wrote. "We are devastated. I'm so sorry to share this."

Article continues below advertisement

The FAA is Investigating

photo of greg biffle
Source: mega

Biffle became one of NASCAR's most popular drivers

Also killed in the crash were the pilot and a motorhome driver.

Public FAA registration records show that the plane belonged to a company owned by GB Aviation Leasing, a company owned by Biffle.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating. According to tracking data posted by FlightAware.com, the plane took off from the airport shortly after 10 a.m. but then returned and was attempting to land there.

There was some light rain and clouds in the sky at the time of the crash, but it's unclear whether they were a factor.

Article continues below advertisement

Greg Biffle's Fast Start

He and his wife, Cristina Grossu, were married in 2023.
Source: gregbiffle/instagram

He and his wife, Cristina Grossu, were married in 2023.

Biffle married Grossu in 2023. The two shared a 5-year-old son, Ryder. The racer also shared daughter Emma, 14, with ex-wife Nicole Lunders.

He rose to prominence in the 1990s and quickly became one of NASCAR’s most popular drivers, winning two major championships, including the 2000 Truck Series and 2002 Xfinity (Busch) Series.

This made him the first driver to win titles in both series. In the Cup Series, NASCAR’s top level, he won 19 races out of over 500 starts.

But he made real news last year when he flew his private plane around North Carolina rescuing stranded homeowners and running emergency relief during Hurricane Helene.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Jeffrey Epstein and woman's body with 'Lolita' inscription

Disturbing Photos Released: New Jeffrey Epstein Estate Snaps Show Women Marked With Vile 'Lolita' Messages Written On Their Bodies

picture of simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Olympic Golden Girl Simone Biles Blasted by Animal Rights Groups for 'Chopping Dog's Ears Off' in 'Excruciatingly Painful' Procedure

Emotional Terms of Endearment

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

greg biffle
Source: mega

Biffle was remembered by friends and dignitaries.

North Carolina Congressman Richard Hudson praised Biffle and his family in an emotional tweet on X.

"I am devastated by the loss of Greg, Cristina, and their children, and my heart is with all who loved them," he shared. "They were friends who lived their lives focused on helping others.

"Greg was a great NASCAR champion who thrilled millions of fans. But he was an extraordinary person as well, and will be remembered for his service to others as much as for his fearlessness on the track."

Hudson highlighted the "hundreds of rescue missions" Biffle flew in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. "The last time I spoke with Cristina, just a couple of weeks ago, she reached out to ask how she could help with relief efforts in Jamaica. That’s who the Biffles were," he continued. "Our prayers are with their family, friends, and everyone grieving this unimaginable loss."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.