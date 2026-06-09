Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Brands Mom 'a Killer' — Loopy Pop Star Claims Lynne 'Fatally Struck a Man' With Her Car

Britney Spears has claimed mom Lynne 'killed a man,' fueling fresh concerns over her behavior.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears has claimed mom Lynne 'killed a man,' fueling fresh concerns over her behavior.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Britney Spears griped to the California cops who collared her for suspected DUI in March that her mother, Lynne Spears, got off scot-free after having "killed a man," according to police footage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after one of the officers tells the seemingly tipsy Toxic singer, 44, that it is "extremely dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both," she responded, "Yes, sir, I know. My mom actually killed a man on a bike, but I never did that before," the video shows.

In the clip, Britney further said: "And nothing happened to her! ... Why didn't they arrest her? How come my mom got away with everything?"

Article continues below advertisement

Tragic Accident Haunted Family For Years

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Britney Spears told California police that her mother, Lynne Spears, was never charged after a fatal traffic accident involving 12-year-old Anthony Winter.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears told California police that her mother, Lynne Spears, was never charged after a fatal traffic accident involving 12-year-old Anthony Winter.

Article continues below advertisement

In Lynne's 2008 memoir, Through the Storm, she recounted a fatal traffic incident in 1975 in which she accidentally hit and killed Anthony Winter, 12, while bringing her brother to a hospital in Kentwood, La.

"The roads were slick with rain, and as I was rounding the curve, an oncoming car" Lynn wrote.

Britney's mom, who was never charged, further recounted: "In a split second I could see two young boys riding their bikes on the road. In that flash of time, I had a sick sensation that I would hit one of them, that it would be impossible not to, as I knew my car would not stop, no matter how hard I slammed on the brakes. One boy managed to get his bike out of the way, but his friend, a 12-year-old boy whose house was right by the scene of the accident, was hit."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Made Shocking Mom Claim

Article continues below advertisement
Lynne recounted in her memoir 'Through the Storm' how a 1975 crash in Kentwood, Louisiana, resulted in the death of Anthony Winter.
Source: MEGA

Lynne recounted in her memoir 'Through the Storm' how a 1975 crash in Kentwood, Louisiana, resulted in the death of Anthony Winter.

Article continues below advertisement

In the police video, Britney also alleged Lynne "tried to kill" her.

RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney was busted on March 4 in Ventura County after someone called 911 to report an erratic driver. The songbird was the car's sole occupant and reportedly failed a field sobriety test.

The arrest footage appears to show Britney bragging: "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel."

Article continues below advertisement

Singer Accepts Responsibility For Actions

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Dick Cavett's skeletal figure has sparked growing death fears as concern mounts over his health.

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Cavett Facing Final Curtain — How Late-Night Trailblazer's Skeletal Figure is Sparking Death Fears

the osbournes weight loss fears kelly jack respond

EXCLUSIVE: The Incredibly Shrinking Osbournes — Kelly and Jack Bite Back at Spiraling Weight-Loss Fears

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Michael A. Goldstein said Britney accepted responsibility after pleading guilty to violating California's wet reckless law.
Source: MEGA

Michael A. Goldstein said Britney accepted responsibility after pleading guilty to violating California's wet reckless law.

The hitmaker ultimately pleaded guilty to violating the state's wet reckless law and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. She was also ordered to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines.

In a statement issued on May 4, Michael A. Goldstein – Britney's attorney, who appeared in court on her behalf – said: "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.