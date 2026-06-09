EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Brands Mom 'a Killer' — Loopy Pop Star Claims Lynne 'Fatally Struck a Man' With Her Car

Britney Spears griped to the California cops who collared her for suspected DUI in March that her mother, Lynne Spears, got off scot-free after having "killed a man," according to police footage.

RadarOnline.com can reveal after one of the officers tells the seemingly tipsy Toxic singer, 44, that it is "extremely dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both," she responded, "Yes, sir, I know. My mom actually killed a man on a bike, but I never did that before," the video shows.

In the clip, Britney further said: "And nothing happened to her! ... Why didn't they arrest her? How come my mom got away with everything?"