EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Brands Mom 'a Killer' — Loopy Pop Star Claims Lynne 'Fatally Struck a Man' With Her Car
June 9 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Britney Spears griped to the California cops who collared her for suspected DUI in March that her mother, Lynne Spears, got off scot-free after having "killed a man," according to police footage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after one of the officers tells the seemingly tipsy Toxic singer, 44, that it is "extremely dangerous to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both," she responded, "Yes, sir, I know. My mom actually killed a man on a bike, but I never did that before," the video shows.
In the clip, Britney further said: "And nothing happened to her! ... Why didn't they arrest her? How come my mom got away with everything?"
Tragic Accident Haunted Family For Years
In Lynne's 2008 memoir, Through the Storm, she recounted a fatal traffic incident in 1975 in which she accidentally hit and killed Anthony Winter, 12, while bringing her brother to a hospital in Kentwood, La.
"The roads were slick with rain, and as I was rounding the curve, an oncoming car" Lynn wrote.
Britney's mom, who was never charged, further recounted: "In a split second I could see two young boys riding their bikes on the road. In that flash of time, I had a sick sensation that I would hit one of them, that it would be impossible not to, as I knew my car would not stop, no matter how hard I slammed on the brakes. One boy managed to get his bike out of the way, but his friend, a 12-year-old boy whose house was right by the scene of the accident, was hit."
Britney Made Shocking Mom Claim
In the police video, Britney also alleged Lynne "tried to kill" her.
RadarOnline.com previously reported, Britney was busted on March 4 in Ventura County after someone called 911 to report an erratic driver. The songbird was the car's sole occupant and reportedly failed a field sobriety test.
The arrest footage appears to show Britney bragging: "I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you. I'm an angel."
Singer Accepts Responsibility For Actions
The hitmaker ultimately pleaded guilty to violating the state's wet reckless law and was sentenced to 12 months of probation. She was also ordered to complete a DUI class and pay state-mandated fines.
In a statement issued on May 4, Michael A. Goldstein – Britney's attorney, who appeared in court on her behalf – said: "Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct."