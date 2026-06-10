'X-Men' Star's Cancer Shock: Actor Tyler Mane, 59, Diagnosed with 'Super Rare' Breast Cancer as he Begins Chemotherapy

X-Men star Tyler Mane has been diagnosed with "super rare" breast cancer, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The actor, 59, best known for playing Sabretooth in the 2000 hit X-Men, told fans he was starting chemotherapy in a video shared to his Facebook on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

'I Want To Kick This Thing In The A--'

Source: MEGA Mane declared he's up for the battle of beating illness.

Article continues below advertisement

The former wrestler said: "I have some bad news. I start chemo today. "One in 750 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and I'm one of them. "Because it's rarely talked about, it's usually found at later stages and has worse outcomes. I want to change that. "Come along for my journey to kick this thing in the a--." He added: "Send this to 10 of your friends and have them follow me because people need to hear this."

Article continues below advertisement

'Only 1 Per Cent Of Breast Cancers Are Men'

Source: @TylerMane;FACEBOOK The actor highlighted how rare the illness is during a Facebook video.

Article continues below advertisement

At the end of the video he shared a short snippet of himself at the hospital as he began chemotherapy and said, "F--k cancer!" In his caption, he wrote: "Yep. I have breast cancer. And yep, it's super rare. Only 1 per cent of breast cancers are men." The actor said that at first he wanted to keep his diagnosis private. "I'll be honest, my first reaction was to keep it secret. I mean it's kind of embarrassing." "But then I found out that men are more likely to be diagnosed in advance stages BECAUSE it's not talked about and not looked for," he added. He then credited his wife, Renae Geerlings, for telling him to get treatment even after doctors dismissed his concerns.

Article continues below advertisement

Flooded With Messages Of Support

Source: MEGA Well-wishers backed the ex-wrestler in his cancer journey.

Article continues below advertisement

"In fact, my doctors all dismissed it and it was only because my wife pushed me to get the lump removed that I got in early. "So let’s start talking about it! 1 in 755 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime and if caught early, it’s VERY treatable. Time to answer the Wake Up Call! Like, Save, Share, Comment let’s spread the word!" Fans quickly rallied around the actor – who also famously portrayed iconic horror villain Michael Myers in Rob Zombie's Halloween remake — flooding his page with a wave of encouraging comments. "Cancer versus Michael Myers, I don't like the outcome for the cancer," one wrote. "Sending prayers, just remember…. You can’t kill the boogeyman!!! Cancer is messing with the wrong person," another wrote.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Mane was known as Big Sky during his WCW days during the late 1980s and early 1990s