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Home > Celebrity > Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman 'Hurt' Fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman Sided With Ex-Wife After Divorce — Amid Awkward Met Gala Rejection

picture of Hugh Jackman and Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Hugh Jackman is said to be baffled by Nicole Kidman after she ignored him at last month's Met Gala in a show of support for his former wife.

June 2 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

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Hugh Jackman is furious with Nicole Kidman after she sided with his ex-wife following their divorce, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Eyes Wide Shut star reportedly ignored Jackman at last month's Met Gala, which he attended with new girlfriend Sutton Foster, believing she’s pledged her allegiance to Deborra-Lee Furness.

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'He Is Hurt and Puzzled'

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picture of Hugh Jackman
Source: MEGA

Jackman is upset his longterm pal Kidman pledged her allegiance with his ex-wife, according to sources.

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The Wolverine actor, 57, is a long-time close friend of 58-year-old Kidman, his co-star in the 2008 Baz Luhrmann movie Australia, and is upset she's seemingly sacrificed their friendship in order to maintain close ties with Furness.

An insider told New Idea: "He is hurt and puzzled. Nicole was a co-chair at the Met Gala and didn't seem to greet Hugh and Sutton.

"They weren't photographed together, and there's little evidence that they even spoke. It's very strange considering they go way back."

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picture of Nicole Kidman
Source: MEGA

Jackman believes Kidman had sided with Furness ever since their split was confirmed, according to claims.

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However, the source added that Kidman had been friends with Furness longer than she had known Jackman, with the pair co–starring in the 1987 Australian movie The Bit Part, so it was no surprise that the Babygirl actress sided with her.

The insider added, "Hugh is beginning to think Nicole is 'Team Deb' since their split, which could explain why she has seemingly publicly distanced herself from him lately. Maybe the trust has gone?"

The bust-up follows reports that Kidman has been bonding with Furness, as the two long-time friends quietly lean on each other through the aftermath of their very public marriage breakdowns.

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Deborra-Lee Furness' Unexpected Request

Picture of Deborra-Lee Furness
Source: MEGA

Deborra-Lee Furness helped Kidman get through her own painful split from husband Keith Urban.

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When Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban started to crumble last year, she leaned heavily on her "ride-or-die" friendships to help her through the darkest of times – and she wants to make sure Furness has the same support network.

"Nicole's loyalty has to be with Deb as she's been a shoulder for her many times throughout the past three years," an insider told Woman's Day magazine.

"The long-time friends have formed their own first wives club," according to the publication.

Radar recently told how Jackman and his girlfriend Foster have been left "blindsided" by a shock request from Furness.

The 70-year-old had apparently asked to meet the couple to "clear the air," despite fears she was deeply hurt by Jackman and Foster, attending the Met Gala together earlier this month.

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picture of Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster
Source: MEGA

Jackman and new girlfriend Sutton Foster have been taken aback by a request from Furness.

Fans fumed it was the "final blow" for Furness following her shock split from Jackman after 27 years of marriage. But it appears Furness is determined to keep things classy, as an insider claims she has no intention of sharing any anger towards the pair.

The source told New Idea: "This isn’t about Deb being angry or wanting to read Sutton the riot act. It's about closure."

The insider claimed New York City was always Furness' "territory" over the years, and seeing Foster and Jackman showing off their new love has hit a sore spot.

"Watching Hugh and Sutton parade around the city, openly flaunting their romance and mingling with all the same people they used to socialize with as a couple, is incredibly painful and humiliating," shared the source. "It might be easier to take if Hugh and Sutton weren’t constantly all over each other."

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