Hugh Jackman 'Hurt' Fellow Aussie Nicole Kidman Sided With Ex-Wife After Divorce — Amid Awkward Met Gala Rejection

When Kidman's marriage to Keith Urban started to crumble last year, she leaned heavily on her "ride-or-die" friendships to help her through the darkest of times – and she wants to make sure Furness has the same support network.

"Nicole's loyalty has to be with Deb as she's been a shoulder for her many times throughout the past three years," an insider told Woman's Day magazine.

"The long-time friends have formed their own first wives club," according to the publication.

Radar recently told how Jackman and his girlfriend Foster have been left "blindsided" by a shock request from Furness.

The 70-year-old had apparently asked to meet the couple to "clear the air," despite fears she was deeply hurt by Jackman and Foster, attending the Met Gala together earlier this month.