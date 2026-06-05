Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > True Crime > Top Gun

James Handy Murder Horror: Girlfriend's Son Was Spotted Calmly Leaving Area Moments After 'Top Gun' Actor Was Fatally Stabbed

The alleged killer of actor James Handy was spotted on video moments after the stabbing.
Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment;fox11

The alleged killer of actor James Handy was spotted on video moments after the stabbing.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 5 2026, Updated 11:55 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

The man suspected of killing Top Gun actor James Handy can be seen calmly walking down the street and away from the scene, before returning and surrendering to police, RadarOnline.com can report.

Michael Gledhill, the adult son of Handy's girlfriend, was arrested and has been accused of murder.

Article continues below advertisement

Neighborhood Doorbell Camera Captures Eerie Aftermath

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Michael Gledhill strolled calmly down the street away from the scene.
Source: fox11

Michael Gledhill strolled calmly down the street away from the scene.

Footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera just moments after Handy, 81, was violently stabbed in the chest reveals Gledhill, 44, strolling down the sidewalk away from a Los Angeles area home, as the 81-year-old veteran actor lay dying in the front yard.

Moments later, the video, first obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, showed Gledhill returning to the home, which he shares with his mother.

A police report states the suspect "flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for."

Article continues below advertisement

911 Call Revealed: 'I Just Killed the Man of Sin'

James Handy was stabbed in the front lawn of his girlfriend's home, and later died at a hospital.
Source: fox11

James Handy was stabbed in the front lawn of his girlfriend's home.

Police had already been alerted to a disturbance in the area after an unnamed 911 caller stated, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

It's not yet clear if Gledhill was that caller.

Gledhill was arrested and charged with murder. A motive for the brutal killing remains under investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Tributes Pour In

James Handy had been a working actor since 1977.
Source: 20th century fox

James Handy had been a working actor since 1977.

According to the LAPD report, "officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

"The victim was transported to [a] local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased."

Officials stressed, "Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time."

The actor's agent, Pam Ellis-Evans, later paid tribute, saying: "With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy ... I could not have asked for a more talented, humble or gracious client and friend than James Handy."

READ MORE ON TRUE CRIME NEWS
Austin Metcalf (left) was allegedly stabbed to death by Karmelo Anthony (right).

Karmelo Anthony Murder Trial: Texas Teen Austin Metcalf's Distressing Final Words After Being Fatally Stabbed at Track Event Are Revealed 

Brian Hooker may have left the US as the search for his missing wife, Lynette, gains steam.

Brian Hooker 'May Have Left the U.S.' as Investigators Reignite Search For His Missing Wife Lynette Who 'Fell Overboard' While Boating in the Bahamas

Handy Had an Accomplished Resume

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

His most recent credit was a role in the sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick'.
Source: Paramount Studios

His most recent credit was a role in the sequel, 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

Handy was born in New York and appeared in numerous films and television programs for decades. His career began in 1977 with an appearance in soap opera Ryan's Hope, with his big-screen debut coming four years later in military thriller Taps, which also starred Tom Cruise, Sean Penn and Giancarlo Esposito.

The actor played an exterminator in the 1995 film Jumanji, and also appeared in the 1990 movie Arachnophobia.

Handy helmed the role of a doctor in the 2017 film Logan, about the X-Men character Wolverine. More recently, he was the bartender Jimmy in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, starring Cruise.

Handy also appeared in TV crime dramas, including NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI:NY, NYPD Blue, Law & Order, The Closer and Cold Case. He was also in The X-Files in 1993.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.