James Handy Murder Horror: Girlfriend's Son Was Spotted Calmly Leaving Area Moments After 'Top Gun' Actor Was Fatally Stabbed
June 5 2026, Updated 11:55 a.m. ET
The man suspected of killing Top Gun actor James Handy can be seen calmly walking down the street and away from the scene, before returning and surrendering to police, RadarOnline.com can report.
Michael Gledhill, the adult son of Handy's girlfriend, was arrested and has been accused of murder.
Neighborhood Doorbell Camera Captures Eerie Aftermath
Footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera just moments after Handy, 81, was violently stabbed in the chest reveals Gledhill, 44, strolling down the sidewalk away from a Los Angeles area home, as the 81-year-old veteran actor lay dying in the front yard.
Moments later, the video, first obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, showed Gledhill returning to the home, which he shares with his mother.
A police report states the suspect "flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for."
911 Call Revealed: 'I Just Killed the Man of Sin'
Police had already been alerted to a disturbance in the area after an unnamed 911 caller stated, "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."
It's not yet clear if Gledhill was that caller.
Gledhill was arrested and charged with murder. A motive for the brutal killing remains under investigation.
Tributes Pour In
According to the LAPD report, "officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest.
"The victim was transported to [a] local hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, where he was pronounced deceased."
Officials stressed, "Detectives believe this is an isolated incident and there appears to be no danger to the public at this time."
The actor's agent, Pam Ellis-Evans, later paid tribute, saying: "With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy ... I could not have asked for a more talented, humble or gracious client and friend than James Handy."
Handy Had an Accomplished Resume
Handy was born in New York and appeared in numerous films and television programs for decades. His career began in 1977 with an appearance in soap opera Ryan's Hope, with his big-screen debut coming four years later in military thriller Taps, which also starred Tom Cruise, Sean Penn and Giancarlo Esposito.
The actor played an exterminator in the 1995 film Jumanji, and also appeared in the 1990 movie Arachnophobia.
Handy helmed the role of a doctor in the 2017 film Logan, about the X-Men character Wolverine. More recently, he was the bartender Jimmy in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, starring Cruise.
Handy also appeared in TV crime dramas, including NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI:NY, NYPD Blue, Law & Order, The Closer and Cold Case. He was also in The X-Files in 1993.