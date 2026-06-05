James Handy Murder Horror: Girlfriend's Son Was Spotted Calmly Leaving Area Moments After 'Top Gun' Actor Was Fatally Stabbed

Footage from a neighbor's doorbell camera just moments after Handy, 81, was violently stabbed in the chest reveals Gledhill, 44, strolling down the sidewalk away from a Los Angeles area home, as the 81-year-old veteran actor lay dying in the front yard.

Moments later, the video, first obtained by Fox 11 Los Angeles, showed Gledhill returning to the home, which he shares with his mother.

A police report states the suspect "flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for."