'Top Gun' Star Dead after Being Fatally Stabbed Outside Home 'By Girlfriend's Son' — 'I Just Killed the Man of Sin'

The 81-year-old's girlfriend's son Michael Gledhill, 44, was arrested following his death and is accused of murder.

Police went to a home on Wednesday morning after an emergency 911 call, in which the caller said: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Gledhill, who lives at the property with his mother, told officers he was the person they were looking for, police added.

The full statement from the LAPD read: "The 911 caller stated, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'

"Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest."