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Home > News > Celebrity deaths

'Top Gun' Star Dead after Being Fatally Stabbed Outside Home 'By Girlfriend's Son' — 'I Just Killed the Man of Sin'

picture of house James Handy was found stabbed and Tog Gun logo
Source: @GMA;X/MEGA

'Top Gun' star James Handy has died after being stabbed to death as his girlfriend’s son is arrested.

June 5 2026, Published 8:15 a.m. ET

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Top Gun star James Handy has been stabbed to death outside his home, allegedly by his girlfriend’s son.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the veteran actor, who also starred in blockbuster movie Jumanji, was taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the chest and found unconscious in the front garden in Tarzana, northwest Los Angeles, and was later pronounced dead.

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Chilling 911 Call Revealed

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picture of house James Handy was found stabbed
Source: @GMA;X

Police were sent to a residence after receiving chilling 911 call.

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The 81-year-old's girlfriend's son Michael Gledhill, 44, was arrested following his death and is accused of murder.

Police went to a home on Wednesday morning after an emergency 911 call, in which the caller said: "I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin."

Gledhill, who lives at the property with his mother, told officers he was the person they were looking for, police added.

The full statement from the LAPD read: "The 911 caller stated, 'I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.'

"Upon their arrival, officers discovered 81-year-old James Handy in the front yard of the residence, unconscious and suffering from a stab wound to his chest."

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'Suspect Flagged Down Nearby Responding Officers'

Source: @GMA

Suspect flagged down officers.

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The statement continued: "The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he was the one they were looking for." Detectives are persisting in their attempts to determine a motive for the murder.

"Officials have verified the incident was isolated and assured there is no ongoing threat to the public."

His bail was set at $2million and he was still in custody on Thursday night.

Pictures from the scene showed a police cordon around the home on Erwin Street.

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Impressive Acting Resume

picture of Tom Cruise
Source: MEGA

Handy starred alongside Tom Cruise in two movies having made acting debut in 1977,

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Handy was born in New York and appeared in films and television programmes over decades.

His agent Pam Ellis-Evenas said: "With great sadness I can confirm that the gentleman who was attacked and killed on Wednesday in Tarzana was the actor James Handy.

"I could not have asked for a more talented, humble or gracious client and friend than James Handy."

Handy's career began in 1977 with an appearance in soap opera Ryan's Hope, with his big-screen debut coming four years later in military thriller Taps, which also starred Tom Cruise, Sean Penn and Giancarlo Esposito.

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picture of Top Gun: Marverick logo
Source: MEGA

Handy played Jimmy in the 2022 blockbuster 'Top Gun: Maverick.'

The actor played an exterminator in the 1995 film Jumanji, and also appeared in the 1990 movie Arachnophobia.

Handy played a doctor in the 2017 film Logan, about the X-Men character Wolverine. More recently, he was the bartender Jimmy in the 2022 blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, starring Cruise.

Handy also appeared in TV crime dramas, including NCIS: Los Angeles, CSI:NY, NYPD Blue, Law & Order, The Closer and Cold Case. He was also in The X Files in 1993.

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