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Home > News > Dwayne Johnson

'Glum' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pulled Over by Cops After Attending Hollywood Hall of Fame Ceremony

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Source: MEGA

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was pulled over by cops shorty after attending a Hollywood Hall of Fame ceremony.

May 1 2026, Updated 9:54 a.m. ET

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Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was pulled over by cops after attending Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci's Hollywood Hall of Fame ceremony.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former wrestler looked "glum" after being stopped by police for overly tinted windows.

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Keeping His Cool

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Source: MEGA

Johnson shared a friendly handshake with cops after the incident.

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California window tint law requires front windows to allow more than 70 per cent of light to pass through, while windshield tinting is only permitted on the top four inches.

He was pulled over on his way home by Los Angeles Police Department but the exchange was calm, and the Jumanji star, 53, even shared a friendly handshake with the officer who ticketed him having briefly left his car.

Johnson has a longtime costarring relationship with Blunt, 43, with the two appearing together in 2021's Jungle Cruise and reuniting in 2025 for The Smashing Machine.

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Coffee Slip-Up

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Source: MEGA

Johnson revealed his split coffee down his light-colored suit before making a speech.

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As he took a moment on the podium to share some words about Blunt, Johnson revealed he spilled some coffee on his pants.

​Before starting his speech, he was seen wiping his pants and told the crowd waiting for his words: "Spilled a little drink on my pants."

​The audience burst into laughter at the awkward moment.

​He added: "I was like, 'I feel good, I feel cool right now, until…'"

​The Moana actor then said with a laugh: "Podium's got me, right? It's covering? Thank god.

​"Well, it's a way to start off the morning."

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Glowing Tribute To 'Best Friend' Blunt

picture of Robert Downey Jr., Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt and Matt Damon
Source: MEGA

Johnson poses up with Blunt alongside Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. at the event.

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Joining fellow speakers including Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon at the ceremony, he continued: "Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment.

"I feel like when you’re grateful about every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind,” he added in his speech honoring the actress.

"And those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more."

Johnson and Blunt have known each other for quite some years, as the Rock was also spotted calling the actress his "best friend."

​He said in a previous interview with Vanity Fair: "If Emily and I weren't best friends, I don't know that we could've gone to the places we went to. That closeness created the trust, which then allowed for the vulnerability, which then allowed for (us to) go anywhere."

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Source: MEGA

Damon was full of praise for both Blunt and Tucci.

Good Will Hunting star star Damon, 55, was equally gushing of both Blunt and Tucci, who star in the new Devil Wears Prada sequel.

He said: "I just can't think of two people more deserving to be added to this cultural landmark, to be giving young artists hope.

"You guys have just been doing consistently stellar work for decades, and it is such a joy to watch you guys. But beyond that, you're two of my favorite humans that I've ever met on this planet."

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