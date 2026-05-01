'Glum' Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Pulled Over by Cops After Attending Hollywood Hall of Fame Ceremony

Joining fellow speakers including Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr. and Matt Damon at the ceremony, he continued: "Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment.

"I feel like when you’re grateful about every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind,” he added in his speech honoring the actress.

"And those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more."

Johnson and Blunt have known each other for quite some years, as the Rock was also spotted calling the actress his "best friend."

​He said in a previous interview with Vanity Fair: "If Emily and I weren't best friends, I don't know that we could've gone to the places we went to. That closeness created the trust, which then allowed for the vulnerability, which then allowed for (us to) go anywhere."