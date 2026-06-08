EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp's Haunting Experience — Actor Left Terrified After He Saw '2 Young Girl' Ghosts in Nevada Mansion
June 8 2026, Published 3:42 p.m. ET
Johnny Depp once had a terrifying experience during his stay at a famed haunted house in Nevada – and ahead of his 63rd birthday, RadarOnline.com exclusively revisits the spooky tale.
Nestled in the heart of a former old mining town called Virginia City, Mackay Mansion is known for allegedly being "one of the most haunted historic mansions" in the area and is a "magnet" for paranormal enthusiasts, according to Travel Nevada.
Inside Johnny Depp's Ghostly Encounter in Nevada
Depp's shocking encounter reportedly occurred when he was filming the 1995 western Dead Man at the mansion when he was in his early 30s.
"Johnny says he was sound asleep when something woke him," a source claimed. "He wasn’t sure if he heard a voice or a sound … but standing at the end of his bed were two young girls."
The little children reminded him of the twin girls from Stephen King's classic 1980 horror flick, The Shining, according to the source. But they didn't do anything exactly. They reportedly just stared at him and then slowly began dissolving away into nothing.
'They Scared the Heck Out of Him'
As many people would feel when confronted by supposed ghost children, Depp, now 62, was left petrified.
"They scared the heck out of him," added the source.
The next day, the Pirates of the Caribbean star spoke with the manager of the mansion about his bizarre experience, but the other man wasn't nearly as surprised as the actor was.
"(The manager) said the girls had been seen before," explained the source. "They were believed to have been Emma and Lily, the daughters of a staff member."
Johnny Depp Left Rattled
And the girls weren't the only ghostly guests at the mansion, according to the manager.
The source said the proprietor claimed "various guests reported seeing two thieves, who were shot trying to rob the onetime owner’s safe of gold bars and silver, a servant woman roaming the second-floor hallway and an old colonel who is usually seen in the kitchen."
Despite the explanation, Depp was said to be rattled by the situation.
"Johnny says he doesn’t scare easily but it was certainly ‘unsettling,’" added the source.
Johnny Depp Is 'Always on the Lookout' for Ghosts
Depp also claimed to have had other paranormal encounters at a very young age.
"When I was a kid I used to have these dreams," he told Premiere in 1995. "But they weren’t dreams. I was awake, but I couldn’t move. I couldn’t speak. And a face would come to me."
"Someone told me it was the spirit of someone who died that was very close and never got to say something that they wanted to say," he continued. "And I believe it."
Now, Depp resides in a sprawling 12-bedroom, 8-bathroom home in England, but after what supposedly happened to him in 1995, Depp is "always on the lookout for apparitions."