Depp's shocking encounter reportedly occurred when he was filming the 1995 western Dead Man at the mansion when he was in his early 30s.

"Johnny says he was sound asleep when something woke him," a source claimed. "He wasn’t sure if he heard a voice or a sound … but standing at the end of his bed were two young girls."

The little children reminded him of the twin girls from Stephen King's classic 1980 horror flick, The Shining, according to the source. But they didn't do anything exactly. They reportedly just stared at him and then slowly began dissolving away into nothing.