EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp's Dating Fears — Why Actor is Now Gun-Shy When it Comes to Getting Girls

While the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, 62, has had his share of hookups in recent years, he's now putting dating on hold while he also continues to heal from his harrowing divorce war with ex-wife Amber Heard .

Lapsed lothario Johnny Depp is focusing on finding a long-term partner, not on one-night stands and flings, an insider told RadarOnline.com .

Johnny Depp is said to be prioritizing healing after his split from Amber Heard while putting dating on hold.

"Johnny's got a stronger relationship with his guitar than he does with any woman right now – and he's fine with that," said the source.

"At the moment, he's not desperate to shack up. He's being patient and biding his time."

Despite his reputation as a smash and dasher, Depp knows he's actually more of a "serial monogamist." So "if he's going to start a relationship with someone, it's going to be for the long haul," said the source.

"He's looking for somebody to spend his golden years with, and he won't rush that process."