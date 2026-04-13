EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp's Dating Fears — Why Actor is Now Gun-Shy When it Comes to Getting Girls
April 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Lapsed lothario Johnny Depp is focusing on finding a long-term partner, not on one-night stands and flings, an insider told RadarOnline.com.
While the Pirates of the Caribbean alum, 62, has had his share of hookups in recent years, he's now putting dating on hold while he also continues to heal from his harrowing divorce war with ex-wife Amber Heard.
Depp Chooses Guitar Over Love
"Johnny's got a stronger relationship with his guitar than he does with any woman right now – and he's fine with that," said the source.
"At the moment, he's not desperate to shack up. He's being patient and biding his time."
Despite his reputation as a smash and dasher, Depp knows he's actually more of a "serial monogamist." So "if he's going to start a relationship with someone, it's going to be for the long haul," said the source.
"He's looking for somebody to spend his golden years with, and he won't rush that process."
Johnny 'Deserves Happiness'
Another impediment the twice-divorced Donnie Brasco star faces as he searches for love is his famous shyness, added the source, revealing: "He hasn't had a lot of first dates in his life! He's just too guarded and introverted to go on a blind date or let himself get 'set up.' That means his next partner is likely to be somebody he's already hung out with a few times who gets his 'vibe.'"
According to our source: "Johnny knows a lot of this is going to come down to luck, and he deserves happiness as much as anybody does."