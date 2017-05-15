1 of 9
Abby Lee Miller is taking advantage of her final weeks of freedom before her one year and one day prison stint! The former Dance Moms star was busted getting boozy at a Los Angeles event days after her sentencing, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
What prison time? Miller, 50, was all smiles at the premiere of E!'s new show What Happens at The Abbey on May 14.
The ALDC owner attended the event alone and was one of the last guests to arrive on the carpet. She showed off her weight loss after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery in a print top and black leggings.
"She was super talkative to everyone and was very loud," an insider exclusively told Radar. "She said she needed to get out as much as possible before she can't anymore!"
Miller even drank her sorrows away! "She did have some drinks, but did not get super wasted," the source said. "She came because she is friends with [The Abbey owner] David Cooley."
As Radar reported, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison. The incarceration will be followed by two years of supervised release. She was fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment. Miller pled guilty to not reporting an international monetary transaction and one count of concealing bankruptcy assets in June 2016.
While on the red carpet, Miller proved that she still isn't taking responsibility for her actions. "When you're talking about an FBI agent and he can't tell whether it's net or gross, the money that's in a bank account, they had all my information, they could do whatever they wanted," she told reporters. "Why didn't they look at all the other people that came back on the plane? Why didn't they look at their bank accounts and see if they had any foreign currency deposits?"
Miller has 45 days to report to prison. Although it is still unclear where she will be incarcerated, her legal team requests she be in a Federal prison close to Los Angeles.
