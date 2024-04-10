'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Ordered to Pay $136k in Restitution to Minor Victims as He Serves 12-Year Sentence
Jerry Harris was ordered to pay a six-figure amount related to his sex crimes against children. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the disgraced Cheer star, 24, was slapped with a judgment of over $136k in restitution that must be paid ASAP to five of his minor victims.
As this outlet reported, Harris was sentenced to 12 years in prison in July 2022 after pleading guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
The restitution was disclosed in legal documents filed on February 8 that went undetected until now.
RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Harris is on the hook for $136,348.76 "due immediately," which breaks down as follows: one of his minor victims will collect $124,348.76 while the other four get $3k each, per the order.
If Harris can't pay the restitution lump sum now, 10% of his future earnings after his release will be taken from each check.
RadarOnline.com already told you — the former Netflix star must also fork over $35k to the AVAA crime victims fund; however, he's also been ordered to pay $10k to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.
Harris is serving his sentence at Lexington FMC in Kentucky alongside Chrisley Knows Best convicted fraudster Julie Chrisley and is scheduled to be released on January 18, 2031.
Harris will also face a series of restrictions when he becomes a free man.
The former Cheer star will be on supervised release for 8 years and can't own a firearm, possess or use controlled substances, and must register as a sex offender. He's also forbidden to "knowingly meet or communicate" with any of his victims and has to check in with his probation officer regularly.
Harris was the breakout star from Season One of the popular Netflix show, which followed the Navarro College Bulldogs cheer team as they prepared for the National Cheerleading Championship. However, his career came to an abrupt halt in September 2020 when he was arrested after the FBI opened up an investigation into claims he was soliciting sex from minors at cheer competitions.
Harris shared that he had been sexually abused as a young cheerleader, which his legal team claimed “perversely made him believe that this sexual conduct was normal when it's not."
After his conviction, his lawyer said, "Jerry will spend the rest of his life making amends for what he has done."