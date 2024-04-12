'What's Your Excuse?' Jax Taylor Faces Backlash for Suggesting Vaccines Caused Son's Regression After Brittany Cartwright Split

“My son crawled early, walked early, and even spoke early,” Taylor explained. “Then we got him vaccinated and it all stopped.” He didn't specify which jabs he was talking about but at that age, children have usually had a handful of vaccinations to protect them against illnesses like measles, mumps, and more.

He went on to say, "I am not saying vaccines are the cause but what else could it be, how can [Cruz] be talking fully, walking fully then stop two weeks after vaccinations.”