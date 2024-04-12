'What's Your Excuse?' Jax Taylor Faces Backlash for Suggesting Vaccines Caused Son's Regression After Brittany Cartwright Split
Jax Taylor is being slammed after implying that vaccinations caused his two-year-old son with Brittany Cartwright's regression, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Valley star, 44, made the claims on social media after he and his estranged wife shared that their toddler Cruz "stopped talking" during a recent episode of their new Bravo show.
While they did not mention vaccinations on The Valley, the now estranged couple allowed cameras to film Cruz with his speech therapist. Fans immediately applauded Taylor and Cartwright for being so open about their child's development struggles — that is, until Jax spewed out his recent theory.
“My son crawled early, walked early, and even spoke early,” Taylor explained. “Then we got him vaccinated and it all stopped.” He didn't specify which jabs he was talking about but at that age, children have usually had a handful of vaccinations to protect them against illnesses like measles, mumps, and more.
He went on to say, "I am not saying vaccines are the cause but what else could it be, how can [Cruz] be talking fully, walking fully then stop two weeks after vaccinations.”
While he didn't fully blame Cruz's difficulties on vaccinations, the ex-Vanderpump Rules star is being ruthlessly trolled online for his comments.
"Jax Taylor implying this kind of claim is dangerous. VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE REGRESSION IN CHILDREN!!!!" one person posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Others weren't so kind and used the opportunity to take jabs at Taylor.
"Having Jax as a father is what caused his son to regress," someone commented. "What’s Jax’s excuse?" shared another. "Jax the idiot said something idiotic shocking," added a third.
Taylor's remarks come less than two months after Cartwright confirmed their separation. While he appears to think their four-year marriage can be salvaged, she doesn't seem too sure.
RadarOnline.com told you — Cartwright has "indefinitely moved out" of their Los Angeles marital home and is living in a rental for the time being.
She recently opened up about the decision behind their split.
"After having Cruz, I realized I wanted more in a relationship," she told Us Magazine. "I need to make sure Cruz isn’t living in a house where his parents are fighting; that could be a horrible way to grow up."
Cartright continued that she'd "forgiven Jax for things that I shouldn’t have over the years," saying, "I stood by him no matter what. But after nine years, that can wear on you."
She allegedly had enough when Taylor came home at 4 AM.
"I don't know if he was hungover the next morning or what, but he comes in and starts a huge fight with me," she shared, adding that he "doesn't like to think that I'm telling people about our problems."
"So he just made up this big story to sort of fight with me the next morning because he was having insecurities in his own head," she recalled. Cartwright said that was "the last fight before I packed up my bag and was like, ‘I have to get out of here.’"
As of this post, neither Cartwright nor Taylor have filed for divorce.