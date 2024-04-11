'Teen Mom' Star Ryan Edwards Demands Split Custody and Child Support for Two Kids in Divorce From Ex Mackenzie: Report
Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards recently demanded split custody and child support amid his ongoing divorce from Mackenzie Edwards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a sudden development to come after Mackenzie, 28, first filed for divorce from Ryan, 36, back in February 2023, new court documents revealed that Ryan filed a new complaint for divorce on March 6 of this year.
According to the court documents obtained by the Sun on Wednesday, Ryan demanded split custody of his and Mackenzie’s two children – Jagger, 5, and Stella, 4 – in the new petition.
Ryan also requested that he be "designated the primary residential parent" and that "child support be assigned from [Mackenzie's] income."
Meanwhile, the new divorce petition included several additional caveats.
The court reportedly requested that neither Ryan nor Mackenzie relocate their two children out of state or 50 miles from their home without the permission of the other parent or the court.
The new court documents also declared that the Teen Mom exes must still share and communicate about finances and insurance plans until the divorce is officially complete.
Neither Ryan nor Mackenzie can "dissipate or dispose of" property amid the newly launched divorce proceedings, and neither one can "hide, destroy or spoil, in whole or in part, any evidence electronically stored or on computer hard drives or other memory storage devices."
Ryan also used the March 6 court documents to “affirmatively state that he has never been convicted of a felony.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mackenzie initially filed for divorce from Ryan shortly after he was arrested and charged for DUI, harassment, and possession of controlled substances on February 10, 2023.
Ryan was later sentenced to nearly 12 months in prison for the four charges in April 2023, and he was released on December 23, 2023.
Mackenzie accused Ryan of being “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct” in her initial divorce petition. She also claimed that Ryan suffered from a history of substance abuse and cited “irreconcilable differences” as her reason for seeking the divorce.
Flash forward to February 2024, and Mackenzie’s initial divorce petition was dismissed because there were no new filings in connection to the case for 270 days.
Although the Teen Mom exes attempted to resolve Mackenzie’s initial divorce petition on February 21, 2024, the pair were "unable to settle the case."
"There was never a Final Decree on this case,” court documents connected to the case confirmed. "It sat for over 270 days with nothing filed, so it was dismissed on Procedural Steps.”
Meanwhile, a Petition for Order of Protection filed by Mackenzie against Ryan was "dismissed with prejudice and replaced with a mutual restraining Order” during a hearing held in Tennessee's Hamilton County Court earlier this week.
"Each Party is restrained from coming about or contacting other," the Hamilton County Court declared during the hearing on April 8.
"Counsel for the Parties shall cooperate to establish a time and procedure for [Ryan's] personalty from the marital residence,” the court added.