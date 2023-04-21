Your tip
Ryan Edwards' Estranged Wife Begs Judge To Throw Book At 'Teen Mom' Star, Says One-Year Prison Sentence Is A 'Start' After DUI & Drug Bust

teen mom star ryan edwards sentencing estranged wife mackenzie reacts pp
By:

Apr. 21 2023, Published 1:05 p.m. ET

Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards is facing prison time after his DUI and drug possession arrest, RadarOnline.com has learned, and his estranged wife, Mackenzie, is hopeful this will be a wake-up call for her ex.

The former MTV personality was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in prison on harassment charges, documents from Tennessee's Hamilton County Court showed.

teen mom star ryan edwards sentencing estranged wife mackenzie reacts
Edwards was whisked away in cuffs on April 7 for the charges.

Prior to his arrest, Edwards was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck while the car was on "and in drive" before he was transported to the hospital where he later regained consciousness, per the affidavit.

Cops found a bag containing what appeared to be a "crystal type substance" and a "second small bag of what appeared to be a blue powder."

teen mom star ryan edwards sentencing estranged wife mackenzie reacts
Mackenzie was present for Edwards' court proceedings, where she told reporters his sentence is "a start" before describing her estranged spouse as an "addict" following years of substance abuse issues.

"There are four other charges pending," she told The Sun. "Hopefully, he'll get more."

Edwards' parents, Jen and Larry, were seen in the last row.

teen mom star ryan edwards sentencing estranged wife mackenzie reacts
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, drama between the exes reached a boiling point in February. Officers paid a visit to the former couple's Tennessee home that month to arrest him for violating an order of protection she filed days prior.

The house was completely destroyed, with items littered all over and chilling graffiti messages on the wall. Mackenzie fought back tears as she showed them the property.

teen mom star ryan edwards sentencing estranged wife mackenzie reacts
Cops later arrested Edwards at his place of work, where he denied destroying the home, explaining he saw it in that condition after an officer said he can move his belongings out.

When asked who was responsible for ransacking the place, "the person that is with her I guess," Edwards told cops in bodycam footage. "I left my mom and dad's house. That's what I saw Thursday. It was like that yesterday. I have my camera and SD cards."

