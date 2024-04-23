Your tip
'RHOSLC' Stars Mary Cosby and Lisa Barlow 'All Good' After Alleged 'R-Word' Slur About 12-Year-Old Son

mary cosby lisa barlow pp
Source: MEGA

Mary Cosby allegedly called Lisa Barlow's son the "R-word."

Apr. 23 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

The show must go on! Despite being "very angry" with Mary Cosby over allegedly hurling the "R-word" slur about Lisa Barlow's son, sources with knowledge about the situation told RadarOnline.com that the pair have already moved on.

"The ladies are all good," our insider shared, pointing out that Cosby and Barlow are filming in Mexico for a cast trip.

While Barlow might be able to overlook the recent events for the sake of filming, sources said she likely won't forget it.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Cosby allegedly called Henry, who's 12, the R-word during a fiery exchange while filming for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5.

mary cosby lisa barlow
Source: Bravo

Despite the slur, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Lisa and Mary are "all good."

Her alleged remark was reportedly made earlier this month during a "crazy fight" with her castmates, which included Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Angie Katsanevas. An insider said that "the entire cast … was beyond grossed out” by the alleged slur about Barlow's 12-year-old son.

Barlow — who has two children: sons Henry, lovingly nicknamed "Baby Gorgeous," and Jack, 19 — was said to be "very upset" with Cosby over the reported slur. Neither Cosby nor Barlow has addressed the alleged exchange, first reported by Page Six.

RadarOnline.com reached out to Bravo who would not confirm or deny the altercation took place.

Embedded Image
Source: @lisabarlow14/Instagram

Lisa has two sons with her husband John.

MORE ON:
Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City
Barlow teased the upcoming season in February, claiming filming was almost "too real." Her comments were made before the alleged incident.

"I think that we raised the bar every single season. We have an amazing team. It’s not just the core four of us. It’s a whole big team and with new additions,” Lisa told Us Weekly. “And I feel like our production team is so committed to showing us in our best light and having our best self shown and our most vulnerable self shown.

“I think because we really do have conflict still and there’s still things being resolved, our franchise is one where we don’t have to fake anything,” she continued, adding that this season is “very, very real.”

mary cosby lisa barlow
Source: Bravo

The ladies have been filming a cast trip in Mexico.

Cosby isn't the only RHOSLC star known for bringing the drama. Season 4 newcomer Monica Garcia was a one-hit wonder after she was exposed for being the "mastermind" behind Finsta account Reality Von Tease.

The account trolled Jen Shah before she was thrown in prison but ended up exposing secrets about several cast members.

monica garcia
Source: Bravo

Monica Garcia will not be back after her explosive debut season.

Monica was a fan favorite because she brought it — but Bravo and her RHOSLC costars didn't agree. Garcia revealed she would not be back for Season 5, a move that Barlow said she agreed with.

"I think Bravo made the right decision. I mean, it’s way above my pay grade, but I think it makes it easier because when you’re building a relationship based on a lie, it’s really hard to move forward with that,” she said after the news. “I think a lot of trust was broken, and I don’t think it’s trust that you can ever get back. So it feels good moving forward and we wish everyone well.”

