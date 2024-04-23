Your tip
'RHOSLC' Drama: Mary Cosby Reportedly Calls Lisa Barlow's 12-Year-Old Son 'R-Word' Slur During Heated Argument

Source: Bravo

Mary Cosby allegedly launched a verbal attack on Lisa Barlow's youngest son.

By:

Apr. 22 2024, Published 8:07 p.m. ET

Mary Cosby found herself the odd woman out after allegedly launching a verbal attack on Lisa Barlow's youngest son. Sources claimed Cosby called Henry, the R-word, in an alleged fiery exchange during filming for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 5, and her costars think she took it too far, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cosby's alleged remark was reportedly made earlier this month during a "crazy fight" with her castmates, which included Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks, and Angie Katsanevas. An insider shared that "the entire cast … was beyond grossed out” by her alleged slur about Barlow's 12-year-old son.

Source: Bravo

Sources shared that Barlow was "very upset" with Cosby over the alleged comment.

Another source told Page Six that Barlow, 49, was "very upset" with Cosby, 51, over the alleged comment. Barlow has two children — sons Henry, lovingly nicknamed "Baby Gorgeous," and Jack, 19 — with her husband John.

A third insider confirmed the confrontation, claiming that Cosby and Barlow have moved past the issue.

“They made amends over the situation and are moving on,” the source alleged, adding that they are both filming in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, for a cast trip. It's unclear if Cosby's alleged verbal attack on Henry will air when RHOSLC returns later this year.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.

Source: @lisabarlow14/Instagram

MORE ON:
Mary Cosby
Barlow spoke about how "real" the upcoming season is in February, joking that it's almost "too real" and that was before the reported incident.

"I think that we raised the bar every single season. We have an amazing team. It’s not just the core four of us. It’s a whole big team and with new additions,” Lisa told Us Weekly. “And I feel like our production team is so committed to showing us in our best light and having our best self shown and our most vulnerable self shown.”

Source: MEGA

“I think because we really do have conflict still and there’s still things being resolved, our franchise is one where we don’t have to fake anything,” she continued, adding that this season is “very, very real.”

Fans watched how real the conflict on RHOSLC was last season when newcomer Monica Garcia was outed for being the "mastermind" of Finsta account Reality Von Tease, which exposed some of the cast member's deepest, darkest secrets.

monica garcia
Source: Bravo

'RHOSLC' newbie Monica Garcia brought the drama last season but won't be back.

Barlow also addressed Garcia's exit after just one explosive season.

"I think Bravo made the right decision. I mean, it’s way above my pay grade, but I think it makes it easier because when you’re building a relationship based on a lie, it’s really hard to move forward with that,” she shared. “I think a lot of trust was broken, and I don’t think it’s trust that you can ever get back. So it feels good moving forward and we wish everyone well.”

