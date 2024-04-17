Mama June Shannon Using Ozempic Injections After 130-pound Weight Gain
June “Mama June” Shannon’s doctor, Dr. Anna Chacon, prescribed the TLC reality TV star Ozempic injections to battle her recent 130-pound weight gain, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mama June, who first became popular after starring on the hit TLC shows Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alongside daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, revealed her new weight-loss journey in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday.
According to Mama June, she realized that she “put on weight” again after previously dropping more than 100 pounds via gastric sleeve surgery.
She also cited the stress from daughter Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s recent death from cancer as one reason why she may have regained the weight that she previously lost.
“Since the surgery, I kind of kept off the weight,” Mama June, 44, said in the Instagram video this week. “I stayed at like 130, 140, 150 lbs.”
“Well, I have noticed over the last, like, year and a half, that I’ve really put on weight,” she continued. “With the stress of everything going in, eating out, not eating right, just all kinds of stuff, I have packed on about 120, 130 pounds.”
“I decided to go with semaglutide a couple months ago through my main doctor,” the Mama June: Road to Redemption star also confirmed.
According to Mama June, her new weight-loss journey was set to feature semaglutide injections – a weight loss drug that was described as the generic form of Ozempic.
The semaglutide injections were reportedly prescribed by Dr. Anna Chacon.
“Come along with me as I go through this journey,” Mama June wrote alongside her Instagram video this week. “I know a lot of y’all are on similar journeys so let’s do it together.”
“Tell me what your experiences are pros and cons and everything,” she continued alongside a tag for Dr. Chacon. “I will be updating every week how things are going as I know I’m not the only person that has struggled since having a bariatric surgery.”
“[With] Dr. Anna Charon u can do on a telehealth from your home or in person.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Mama June’s latest weight-loss journey – this time using the generic form of Ozempic – came just months after the heartbreaking death of her daughter Anna.
Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away in December 2023 after a short battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was 29.
Mama June reportedly took care of Anna from when she was first diagnosed with adrenocortical cancer in January 2023 to her devastating death less than 12 months later.
The stress from her daughter’s diagnosis, as well as Anna’s subsequent passing, reportedly played a significant role in Mama June’s most recent weight gain.
“My mind is so emotionally and mentally mindf----- right now,” the TLC star wrote shortly after her daughter’s passing. “It’s so quiet in here, the machines aren’t running, [Anna’s] not sitting in here watching cooking shows, and it’s just so quiet.”