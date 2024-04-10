Final Texts: Garrison Brown's Loved Ones Shared Concern for 'Sister Wives' Star Prior to His Tragic Death

Flagstaff PD told us last month that Garrison was found in his residence deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

His brother Gabe was the one to discover Garrison that fateful day and was visibly "distraught," according to the police report which also noted that he had been estranged from his father, Kody.

In one of the unopened messages, his brother Logan asked Garrison to "give me a call when you can," explaining, "Got an off text from ya. I'd like to check in."

His phone showed that in those final days, Garrison also received a message from an unnamed person with the initials "SW" asking the group to clean up "if the guys are drinking."