Final Texts: Garrison Brown's Loved Ones Shared Concern for 'Sister Wives' Star Prior to His Tragic Death
Friends and family of Sister Wives alum Garrison Brown checked in with the troubled reality star prior to his tragic death at 25, newly revealed text messages showed in the wake of his apparent suicide on March 5.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Garrison's final texts included exchanges with his roommates, mom Janelle Brown, and a group text to dad Kody, other siblings, and show crew members.
Flagstaff PD told us last month that Garrison was found in his residence deceased as a result of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
His brother Gabe was the one to discover Garrison that fateful day and was visibly "distraught," according to the police report which also noted that he had been estranged from his father, Kody.
In one of the unopened messages, his brother Logan asked Garrison to "give me a call when you can," explaining, "Got an off text from ya. I'd like to check in."
His phone showed that in those final days, Garrison also received a message from an unnamed person with the initials "SW" asking the group to clean up "if the guys are drinking."
"The wrong person sees this and s--- can get stupid," the text stated alongside photos of a stocked refrigerator.
Another text was a message from Garrison to someone from work informing them that he was "vomiting blood" and would likely be taking himself to the clinic.
"I'm gonna call in sick today," he wrote. "I'll see you next week."
Garrison had also briefly chatted with one of his roommates, who reached out to him to make sure they were not waking him up by cleaning.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Reveals It's Been 'Hard' After Son Garrison's Tragic Death, Addresses 'Snarky' Comments About Family
- PHOTOS: Heartbroken Janelle, Kody Brown and Family Pay Respects at Las Vegas Memorial Service Honoring Late Son Garrison After Death at 25
- Garrison Brown's Close Friend Calls for 'Sister Wives' to Be Canceled After 25-Year-Old's Tragic Death Devastates Family
Perhaps one of the most heartbreaking exchanges was between Garrison, Janelle, and his worried brothers.
Janelle texted Garrison to see if he was OK, to which he confirmed he was "not." The mom of six told her son he had been on her mind all day.
"You're fine. I gave Gabe my firing pistons a while ago. I know you guys worry about my suicidal tendencies, but I have no firearms in my house," Garrison wrote.
"I worry about you as a whole person honey," Janelle replied.
Janelle later reached out to Garrison's brothers after texts to her son went unanswered. "He says he isn't OK," she told them, informing Logan that she offered to let Garrison sleep at her home and have an Uber pick him up.
She was especially concerned after Garrison's text to "some of [the] crew, Dayton, and your dad." Garrison had earlier responded to a photo of a paintball fight, writing, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days," as we previously reported.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Garrison had been "struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse," according to Gabe who felt things were looking up for his brother since he had started a new job.
The Brown family has rallied together in the wake of his tragic death, honoring his memory with heartfelt tributes while showing each other support during this unimaginably difficult time.