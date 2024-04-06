Your tip
'RHOC' Star Lauri Peterson's Son Josh Waring Dead at 35

Source: @lauri_peterson/Instagram
Apr. 6 2024, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

Josh Waring, the troubled son of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson, has died at 35.

Peterson announced the tragic news on Instagram on Saturday.

"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," she wrote.

"No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts."

"Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great," Peterson continued. "Josh’s childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music."

"Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much! He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years."

"Thank you to all of the people that have tried to help Josh along the way. I am witness to many Angels on earth," Peterson added. "Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life."

"I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness."

"Josh I love you so much and I will miss you terribly!" Peterson concluded. "I will forever be your 'Mama Bear & Mama Dukes' and every time the clock turns to 11:11, I will expect your call to tell me to make a wish! What will I wish for now? My heart is with you and I pray you have found the peace that you so deserve."

"Heaven has gained the coolest angel and you have gained your freedom at last sweet boy. Love always and forever, Mom ❤️❤️🤍🤍 Joshua-Michael Phillip Waring 12/20/88-3/31/24"

Waring was arrested in 2016 for a shooting outside a sober living home in Costa Mesa and spent several years in jail.

During Peterson's time as a main cast member on the first four seasons of RHOC, her son's legal issues landed him in a juvenile detention center, and his troubles followed him into adulthood.

Waring was arrested in 2016 for a shooting outside a sober living home in Costa Mesa and spent several years in jail.

He was released after reaching a plea deal in 2020 but was arrested several times since then on drug charges. In February, he was sentenced to jail for 90 days for violating the terms of his release.

