'RHOC' Alum Lauri Peterson's Son Released From Jail Days Before Apparent Fatal Overdose
Lauri Peterson's son had just been released from jail before his shocking passing. Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com show Josh Waring was released from custody on March 29 after being locked up for over a month.
As this outlet reported, the original member of The Real Housewives of Orange County announced her son's unexpected death over the weekend. He was only 35 years old when he died on Easter Sunday.
Waring had been in and out of trouble with law enforcement for years, including being convicted of a shooting in Costa Mesa, CA, with the most recent incident sadly taking place in the last months of his life. Peterson's child was sent to jail for the last time on February 21 for violating the terms of his release in a separate crime. He was allegedly supposed to be behind bars for 90 days, which means he wouldn't have been released until May; however, Waring got out just two days before he passed away from an apparent overdose.
Records also showed that Peterson's son was supposed to contact probation officials by April 1, but failed to do so because he had already died the day before. Last week, officials sought a warrant for Waring's arrest, per The Orange County Register.
On February 14, Waring was arrested and booked on suspicion of punching a local security guard at a medical center, a lieutenant of the Orange County Police Department confirmed.
There was a warrant out for Waring at the time related to a post-release supervision violation, according to the lieutenant, which allegedly led to his 90-day jail sentence on February 21.
Peterson revealed her son's death in an emotional tribute.
"It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," Lauri wrote on Instagram on April 6. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Posting several photos of Josh over the years, the ex-RHOC star added, "Josh's childhood was filled with deep intellect, humor, pranks, athletics, snow boarding, body boarding mountain hikes, reading, friends and his love for music. Even during adult hardship, Josh continued to maintain his sense of humor, continued to be optimistic, continued to be kind to others, defended those that were unable to defend themselves and continued to love his family so so much! He received the most joy, pride and purpose through his daughter Kennady and watching her grow and thrive over the years."
Peterson — who adopted Waring's daughter in 2015 amid his struggles — did not mention his alleged overdose, which was disclosed by his sister, Ashley Zarlin, in her tribute post.
Zarlin claimed she lost her brother to a "relentless grip of addiction," adding, "It’s a disease that distorts and destroys, leaving behind shattered dreams and broken hearts."
RadarOnline.com broke the story — Waring's autopsy has been completed and his body was released to the funeral home of his family's choosing. His cause of death has not been officially determined and is pending toxicology results, which will take weeks, if not, months.
Peterson was an original member of RHOC when it debuted in 2006. She last appeared on the show in 2013. Throughout the years, fans watched Waring battle his drug addiction and legal messes.
R.I.P.