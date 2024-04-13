Porsha Williams' Ex Dennis Spotted Out With Ex-Wife of 'RHOA' Star's Estranged Husband

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon on February 22 after 15 months of marriage after she learned about his "criminal history" and "questionable immigration."

“Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing," her lawyer wrote. "None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”

“Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce."

Simon denied the allegations, claiming in court papers that he has been a permanent resident since 1990 and is “not at risk of deportation.”