Porsha Williams' Ex Dennis Spotted Out With Ex-Wife of 'RHOA' Star's Estranged Husband
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' ex Dennis McKinley has been spotted out with Falynn Pina, the ex-wife of Williams' estranged husband Simon Guobadia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Dennis and Falynn went on Instagram together to promote a pop-up in Montgomery, Alabama where Dennis was signing and giving away bottles of his Nyak Cognac.
Porsha and Dennis officially announced their relationship in 2018. They revealed that they were expecting a child and got engaged several months later.
Following rumors that Dennis cheated while Porsha was pregnant, the couple eventually split up for good in 2020 but still co-parent their daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley, who recently celebrated her 5th birthday.
Falynn was married to Simon from 2019 to 2021. Porsha and Simon got engaged in May 2021 and married a year later.
While they have long maintained that their whirlwind romance began after Simon's marriage to Falynn, who was Porsha' friend at the time, had ended, Porsha's cousin has claimed that she and Simon began their relationship while he was still married to Falynn.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon on February 22 after 15 months of marriage after she learned about his "criminal history" and "questionable immigration."
“Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing," her lawyer wrote. "None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”
“Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce."
Simon denied the allegations, claiming in court papers that he has been a permanent resident since 1990 and is “not at risk of deportation.”
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Simon asked a judge for a restraining order against Porsha last month after claiming that she showed up at their marital home with gun-toting bodyguards — even though a private security guard said that he posed "no threat."
"Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to Petitioner, the house staff, and the minor children,” Simon claimed in court documents. “Wife’s behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children— Husband’s children—currently living in the Marital Residence.”
In return, Porsha accused Simon of fleeing to Dubai after she filed for divorce and changing the locks on their home from overseas. She requested an emergency hearing to give her access to their shared Georgia mansion, arguing the prenup they signed stated Simon had to vacate within 30 days of divorce filing.
Simon is fighting her request in documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com. He denied "removing" his ex from the home, arguing that he purchased it using his own money before their marriage and claiming The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has a separate $1.8 million nearby that she can live in.