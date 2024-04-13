Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip > Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams' Ex Dennis Spotted Out With Ex-Wife of 'RHOA' Star's Estranged Husband

porsha falynn dennis
Source: MEGA; @INSTAGRAM/WORKWINCELEBRATE; Instagram/falynnn
By:

Apr. 13 2024, Published 4:29 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' ex Dennis McKinley has been spotted out with Falynn Pina, the ex-wife of Williams' estranged husband Simon Guobadia, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Dennis and Falynn went on Instagram together to promote a pop-up in Montgomery, Alabama where Dennis was signing and giving away bottles of his Nyak Cognac.

Article continues below advertisement

Porsha and Dennis officially announced their relationship in 2018. They revealed that they were expecting a child and got engaged several months later.

Following rumors that Dennis cheated while Porsha was pregnant, the couple eventually split up for good in 2020 but still co-parent their daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley, who recently celebrated her 5th birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
RHOA Star Porsha Williams Admits Trust Issues With Fiancé Dennis McKinley
Source: BRAVO; Shutterstock

Porsha and Dennis were together from 2018 to 2020 and share a daughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Falynn was married to Simon from 2019 to 2021. Porsha and Simon got engaged in May 2021 and married a year later.

While they have long maintained that their whirlwind romance began after Simon's marriage to Falynn, who was Porsha' friend at the time, had ended, Porsha's cousin has claimed that she and Simon began their relationship while he was still married to Falynn.

MORE ON:
Dennis McKinley
Article continues below advertisement
porsha falyn pp
Source: mega;@ PORSHA WILLIAMS/INSTAGRAM;@falynnguobadia/instagram

Falynn was married to Simon from 2019 to 2021. Porsha and Simon got engaged in May 2021 and married a year later.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Porsha filed for divorce from Simon on February 22 after 15 months of marriage after she learned about his "criminal history" and "questionable immigration."

“Wife shows that the news reports of Husband’s alleged immigration fraud, and what appeared to be an imminent threat of deportation, were shocking and affected Wife’s mental and emotional wellbeing," her lawyer wrote. "None of this information was ever disclosed by Husband to Wife, despite Wife having previously inquired about Husband’s immigration status and criminal history.”

“Since learning of Husband’s checkered immigration history and status, Wife began to question everything that she initially believed to be true as it relates to her Husband’s character, immigration, business dealings, etc, and began to uncover additional information that Husband failed to disclose to Wife. Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce."

Simon denied the allegations, claiming in court papers that he has been a permanent resident since 1990 and is “not at risk of deportation.”

Article continues below advertisement
porsha williams admits ex simon immigration status questionable criminal history led to divorce
Source: MEGA

Porsha filed for divorce from Simon on February 22 after 15 months of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Simon asked a judge for a restraining order against Porsha last month after claiming that she showed up at their marital home with gun-toting bodyguards — even though a private security guard said that he posed "no threat."

"Since the filing of the instant divorce, Wife’s actions have been erratic, unstable, threatening, and harassing to Petitioner, the house staff, and the minor children,” Simon claimed in court documents. “Wife’s behavior has caused safety concerns, especially since there are minor children— Husband’s children—currently living in the Marital Residence.”

In return, Porsha accused Simon of fleeing to Dubai after she filed for divorce and changing the locks on their home from overseas. She requested an emergency hearing to give her access to their shared Georgia mansion, arguing the prenup they signed stated Simon had to vacate within 30 days of divorce filing.

Simon is fighting her request in documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com. He denied "removing" his ex from the home, arguing that he purchased it using his own money before their marriage and claiming The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has a separate $1.8 million nearby that she can live in.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.