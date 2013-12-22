Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Are Engaged

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gabrielle Union is sporting some serious new bling Sunday morning.

“Sooooo this happened… #Yessss,” the actress posted along with a pic of her hand wearing her new 8.5 carat engagement ring.

Her groom-to-be is basketball player Dwayne Wade, her boyfriend since 2009.

“She said YES!!!” was the Miami Heat star’s equally happy response.

There’s no word yet on when the wedding will take place but except a star-studded event.