Gabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Are Engaged

December 22, 2013 @ 6:48AM
December 22, 2013 @ 6:48AM

Gabrielle Union is sporting some serious new bling Sunday morning.

“Sooooo this happened… #Yessss,” the actress posted along with a pic of her hand wearing her new 8.5 carat engagement ring.

Her groom-to-be is basketball player Dwayne Wade, her boyfriend since 2009.

“She said YES!!!” was the Miami Heat star’s equally happy response.

There’s no word yet on when the wedding will take place but except a star-studded event.

