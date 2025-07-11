EXCLUSIVE: Beckham V Peltz Feud Goes Nuclear As Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Hatches Plan to 'Steal Victoria's Business'

The former Transformers actress, who married Brooklyn in 2022, has increasingly distanced herself from the Beckham clan.

In contrast, she has lavished praise on her own relatives — including her father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 82. Over the weekend, she posted a heartfelt photo hugging him, writing: "I love you so much dad."

Nicola also shared gushing messages to brothers Brad, 35, and Zachary, 18, calling one flower gift from Brad "the little things in life that are the big things."

Brooklyn, meanwhile, was shown preparing a romantic candlelit display in their bedroom, with Nicola captioning the post: "@brooklynpeltzbeckham you’re my world."

But while Nicola’s inner circle remains tight-knit, her bond with her in-laws appears fractured.

Tensions reportedly began around her 2022 wedding, when Victoria was said to be hurt that Nicola chose not to wear one of her designs.

The situation escalated in recent months when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations entirely — despite being in the UK at the time — including a family party at the Beckhams’ Cotswolds estate and a fishing trip with his brothers Cruz, 19, and Romeo, 21.