EXCLUSIVE: Beckham V Peltz Feud Goes Nuclear As Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Hatches Plan to 'Steal Victoria's Business'
Nicola Peltz has risked reigniting family tensions by stepping directly into Victoria Beckham’s fashion territory, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 30-year-old actress said: "My mom just gets it," in a social media post featuring luxury collectible dolls she captioned "our little family" — a message insiders believe was a clear swipe at her in-laws.
Sources also tell us Peltz is plotting to "steal" Victoria's fashion business by launching her own copycat fashion lines.
Nicola’s public adoration for her billionaire family comes as her strained relationship with David and Victoria Beckham, both 49 and 51 respectively, shows no signs of healing.
Despite celebrating her sixth wedding anniversary with Brooklyn Beckham, 26, last week, the couple remained publicly silent on both Victoria’s 51st birthday in April and David’s 50th milestone in May.
Sources close to the family now claim Nicola’s new business ambitions — including the rumored launch of her own fashion label — could directly challenge Victoria’s multi-million dollar brand.
A source said: "Victoria was blindsided. She has spent years earning her place in the fashion world, and the idea that Nicola is preparing to go head-to-head with her in the same space feels like betrayal."
The former Transformers actress, who married Brooklyn in 2022, has increasingly distanced herself from the Beckham clan.
In contrast, she has lavished praise on her own relatives — including her father, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz, 82. Over the weekend, she posted a heartfelt photo hugging him, writing: "I love you so much dad."
Nicola also shared gushing messages to brothers Brad, 35, and Zachary, 18, calling one flower gift from Brad "the little things in life that are the big things."
Brooklyn, meanwhile, was shown preparing a romantic candlelit display in their bedroom, with Nicola captioning the post: "@brooklynpeltzbeckham you’re my world."
But while Nicola’s inner circle remains tight-knit, her bond with her in-laws appears fractured.
Tensions reportedly began around her 2022 wedding, when Victoria was said to be hurt that Nicola chose not to wear one of her designs.
The situation escalated in recent months when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped David’s 50th birthday celebrations entirely — despite being in the UK at the time — including a family party at the Beckhams’ Cotswolds estate and a fishing trip with his brothers Cruz, 19, and Romeo, 21.
Now, fears are mounting that Brooklyn could also miss his sister Harper’s 14th birthday celebrations.
An insider said: "Harper’s been particularly affected by what’s going on because she’s always been really close to Brooklyn. She used to idolize him, and it’s been heartbreaking for her."
Brooklyn’s decision to remain silent on social media during family milestones has only intensified speculation.
Last week, he also failed to publicly acknowledge his parents’ 26th wedding anniversary, even as David paid tribute on Instagram, saying: "Thank you for giving me our beautiful children and building the life that we have together."
Victoria added: "I’m so proud of the beautiful family and life we’ve built together… I love you so much @davidbeckham."
A source close to Brooklyn denied claims he has cut off contact, saying: "This seems to be another deliberate attempt to misrepresent the truth, and it only serves to distract from this honor being bestowed on Brooklyn’s father."
Still, with Nicola reportedly preparing her next move in fashion — following collaborations with NA-KD, Balenciaga and Pepe Jeans — those close to the situation warn things could get messier.
The insider said: "Brooklyn backing Nicola in business could signal a power shift. If her brand takes off, they’ll be seen as the next Beckham power couple — just not the ones in the UK."