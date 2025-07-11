EXCLUSIVE: Hermits Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Are 'Ghosting Everyone' – Leaving Hollywood Stars Wondering What They Did Wrong

While Gosling is a lot more social than Mendes, sources said the Hollywood hotshot follows her lead to keep the peace, which has got to be pretty hard on him.

"He gets a lot of snide comments that he has to deal with, but he's not going to throw his wife under the bus, so he just brushes them off. But everyone knows it's Eva's doing."

The muscular movie stud reportedly plans to move Eva and their brood this summer to London, where he'll be filming Star Wars: Starfighter – but the source said: "No doubt it will be more of the same, with them doing their own thing and Ryan only socializing while he's on set and then rushing back to Eva and the kids."