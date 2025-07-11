Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Ryan Gosling
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hermits Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Are 'Ghosting Everyone' – Leaving Hollywood Stars Wondering What They Did Wrong

photo or ryan gosling and eva mendea
Source: mega

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' ghosting has left Hollywood's stars confused about their own actions.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

July 11 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Barbie hunk Ryan Gosling has retreated from Hollywood with his baby mama, actress-wife Eva Mendes, into their reclusive Montecito dollhouse for several years now, and RadarOnline.com can reveal spurned pals are wondering if they've done anything wrong while accusing the couple of being antisocial.

The 44-year-old Blade Runner 2049 hero – Oscar-nominated for his 2023 role as Ken in the pink-themed dolly superhit – has been canoodling with the retired 51-year-old Ghost Rider beauty, mom of his kids Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, 8, since 2011, and an insider said they've "built this super insular life and don't really let anyone in anymore."

'Total Lockdown'

ryan gosling eva mendes ghosting hollywood stars
Source: MEGA

Eva Mendes has reportedly ghosted close Hollywood friends who once considered her family.

The insider continued: "It started when they first had kids, and then when the pandemic happened, they totally locked down – but the weird thing is that even after restrictions were lifted, nothing really changed.

"A lot of their longtime friends feel totally iced out because Eva and Ryan have kept the door shut on nearly everyone who isn't immediate family."

ryan gosling eva mendes ghosting hollywood stars
Source: MEGA

'Star Wars'-bound Ryan Gosling is said to follow Mendes' lead to avoid conflict at home.

While Gosling is a lot more social than Mendes, sources said the Hollywood hotshot follows her lead to keep the peace, which has got to be pretty hard on him.

"He gets a lot of snide comments that he has to deal with, but he's not going to throw his wife under the bus, so he just brushes them off. But everyone knows it's Eva's doing."

The muscular movie stud reportedly plans to move Eva and their brood this summer to London, where he'll be filming Star Wars: Starfighter – but the source said: "No doubt it will be more of the same, with them doing their own thing and Ryan only socializing while he's on set and then rushing back to Eva and the kids."

Eva 'Ghosted' Everyone

ryan gosling eva mendes ghosting hollywood stars
Source: MEGA

Gosling and Mendes have shut out old friends while hiding away in their Montecito mansion.

The 2 Fast 2 Furious beauty "quit acting to focus on raising her kids and she says she has zero regrets," noted a source.

"She has no interest in fame and can't stand the Hollywood scene, to the point where she won't even walk a red carpet with Ryan anymore, so it's no surprise that she won't go to any of the industry parties.

"But what's hard for people to understand is why she's now cut out almost all of their Hollywood friends too, not just people who were acquaintances – these are people that thought they were genuinely friends.

"She's pretty much ghosted everyone."

