Baby Bliss! Olivia Culpo Welcomes First Child Colette With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey

Model and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey have officially become parents with the birth of their first child, RadarOnline.com can report. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, on Sunday, July 13, sharing joy with fans through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The Announcement

Source: Instagram/oliviaculpo Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s first baby has arrived.

In a heartwarming carousel of black-and-white photos, Olivia captured their first moments as a family of three at the hospital, giving a glimpse of their new arrival. One snap shows the tiniest arm of baby Colette resting on a fuzzy blanket, while another picture features the beaming parents cuddling their bundle of joy, with the newborn adorably hiding her face with her tiny hand.

Olvia and Christian

Source: Instagram/oliviaculpo The new parents have been together since 2019.

Christian proposed during a dream vacation in Utah, and they tied the knot in a stunning Rhode Island ceremony in June 2024. But before that fairy tale wedding, Olivia shared her personal struggles around starting a family due to her battle with endometriosis. In a candid episode of Culpo Sisters, the model revealed: "I worry all the time about my timeline. I feel like I have to have kids ASAP." Fast forward to March of this year, when the couple joyfully announced their pregnancy news, with Olivia declaring, "next chapter, motherhood", alongside her striking maternity shoot images. The couple decided to keep the baby's sex a surprise, with Olivia stating: "Being healthy, that's all you can ask for."

Olivia's Family Plan

Source: MEGA Culpo revealed she was pregnant in March.

During another episode of The Culpo Sisters, she candidly shared her thoughts on starting a family, revealing her proactive steps in freezing her eggs. Reflecting on her desires, she explained: "I've been making decisions out of fear for the future... I am going to freeze my eggs so that I can have babies when the time is right for Christian and me. It's an insurance policy. It's exciting." Fast forward to October 2023, Olivia appeared in a TikTok video expressing enthusiasm for starting their family together. In a humorous and candid admission, she said she wanted to "rip out" her IUD and "start trying immediately" after marrying Christian.

Olivia's Sister

Source: Instagram/oliviaculpo Olivia Culpo waited to find out the sex of her baby.