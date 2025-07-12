Your tip
Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne Slam Aaron Phypers Over Denise Richards' Divorce Drama: 'Come on, Man!'

Photo of Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne, Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers.
Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne have Denise Richards' back.

Profile Image

July 12 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

In a fiery showdown, Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne are stepping up to defend Denise Richards after Aaron Phypers' shocking divorce filing has thrown their lives into turmoil, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Come on, man. Don't do this", Jayne exclaimed during the latest episode of their "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast, as the duo took aim at Phypers for requesting spousal support in his divorce from the Wild Things star.

Aaron Phypers Files for Divorce

teddi mellencamp erika jayne aaron phypers denise richards divorce
Source: MEGA

Aaron Phypers filed for divorce from Denise Richards.

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, with documents indicating a separation date of July 4. He cited "irreconcilable differences", a narrative that has left fans stunned.

Mellencamp didn't mince words while recalling Richards' previous sentiments.

On an earlier episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the actress recalled: "She said... that she would never believe in divorce. There's no chance that divorce could ever happen. She's no divorce, no divorce, never have one."

The heartbreak for Richards, 54, is palpable, especially since she now grapples with the weight of this unexpected split.

Teddi and Erika

teddi mellencamp erika jayne aaron phypers denise richards divorce
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp and Jayne discussed the split during Friday's episode of their 'Diamonds in the Rough' podcast.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alums revealed their disdain for Phypers, whom they describe as not their "favorite person". Jayne pointedly noted: "He's asking her for spousal support."

At the same time, Mellencamp chimed in that he's after "a lot" of cash from the actress-mom, who shares two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex Charlie Sheen, in addition to their adopted daughter, Eloise, 14.

Jayne didn't hold back, directly addressing Phypers: "Come on, man. Don't do this".

Housewives Slam Aaron Phypers

teddi mellencamp erika jayne aaron phypers denise richards divorce
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp and Jayne acknowledged that he’s not their 'favorite person'.

The claws came out even further when they slammed him for failing to adopt Eloise, who has been living with the couple since their marriage in September 2018.

She incredulously said: "I clocked that, too. I thought he had adopted Eloise."

Mellencamp echoed the sentiment: "They told us he did."

The shocking developments have left fans stunned as they dissect the couple's tumultuous history.

teddi mellencamp erika jayne aaron phypers denise richards divorce
Source: MEGA

Mellencamp claimed Phypers wants 'a lot' of money from Richards.

The podcast duo is furious over Phypers’ claim that he and Denise “have no children together,” despite Eloise being a part of their daily lives for years. “What a d----wad,” Mellencamp remarked, speculating, “It’s because he doesn’t ever wanna have to pay [Denise] anything.”

In their unwavering support for Richards, both Jayne and Mellencamp are adamant that Phypers should “leave [Denise] the f--- alone.” Mellencamp didn’t stop there, adding, “And you’re gross, douchelord. Sorry. Very few men do I despise as much as that guy. He’s easy to despise.”

