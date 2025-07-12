Teddi Mellencamp and Erika Jayne Slam Aaron Phypers Over Denise Richards' Divorce Drama: 'Come on, Man!'

Phypers, 52, filed for divorce from Richards on July 7, with documents indicating a separation date of July 4. He cited "irreconcilable differences", a narrative that has left fans stunned.

Mellencamp didn't mince words while recalling Richards' previous sentiments.

On an earlier episode of Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, the actress recalled: "She said... that she would never believe in divorce. There's no chance that divorce could ever happen. She's no divorce, no divorce, never have one."

The heartbreak for Richards, 54, is palpable, especially since she now grapples with the weight of this unexpected split.