Blake Shelton
EXCLUSIVE: Blake Shelton Blows Up AGAIN — How His 'Long-Suffering' Wife Gwen Stefani Has Given Up Trying to Slim Down Scale-Smashing Singer

photo of blake shelton and gwen stefani
Source: MEGA

Blake Shelton blows up again as Gwen Stefani gives up trying to slim down the scale-smashing singer.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 15 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

July 15 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Blubbery Blake Shelton's belly is bigger than ever – according to sources who said the country heavyweight's fit wife, Gwen Stefani, has finally thrown in the towel after years of trying to help him control his junk food addiction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"She does love him, and she does love his watch," a source close to him said, "but she feels like there's nothing she can do – and she's sick of nagging."

Ballooning Blake

blake shelton blows up again gwen stefani gives up scale smashing singer
Source: MEGA

Dr. Stuart Fischer warned: 'Blake Shelton's 300 pounds is a danger zone.'

An insider says Stefani, 54, has tried everything – from diets to country crooners.

But now, based on current data, the U.S. Navy's former admiral and chief expert, Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Shelton, estimated the 6-foot-5 star is crushing the scale at nearly 300 pounds.

"Being overweight raises the risk of serious health problems like heart disease, blood clots and diabetes," cautioned Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet.

According to the source, the pint-size singer has been fretting about Shelton for years.

blake shelton blows up again gwen stefani gives up scale smashing singer
Source: MEGA

'Gwen Stefani has lost the battle over Shelton's bad habits,' an insider said.

An insider said: "This has been an ongoing source of stress for her. She's lost weight and then gained it right back each time. It worries Gwen to no end."

As RadarOnline.com reported, sources said in 2024, the No Doubt frontwoman considered a "tough talk" and tried to part ways – but "Blake turns on the charm fast."

But sources added the attempted intervention fell flat – and Stefani has given up hope of forcing her man to shape up for good.

Health Disaster

blake shelton blows up again gwen stefani gives up scale smashing singer
Source: MEGA

'Shelton hides the junk from Stefani but binges in secret,' claimed a source.

"When she's around, he keeps his shirt on and hides the junk, but the moment they break for time, it's fried chicken dinners and all the off-limits treats and high-fat foods he can get,” the insider explained.

Now, the source said, the couple plans to summer at their Oklahoma ranch and split their vacation between perspectives.

"He's basically all barbecue, even in the heat. But Gwen's terrified he's headed for a health disaster. The fried comfort food, the sedentary lifestyle – it's a ticking time bomb," warned the insider.

