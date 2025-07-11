EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jay-Z Brands 31-Year-Old 'Secret Love Child' as a Harasser Who's 'Fabricated' the Claims — as Radar First Broke 10 Years Ago
Jay-Z has fired back at the latest lawsuit filed against him from alleged "bastard baby" Rymir Satterthwaite, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The 31-year-old filed the federal lawsuit in May, accusing the rapper of trying to shut him up about Jay-Z being his dad.
As Radar first broke a decade ago, Sattherwaite has long claimed his mother had unprotected sex with Jay-Z when she was only 16, in Brooklyn, NY, after he picked her up in Philadelphia, PA, in 1992.
Wanda Sattherwaite passed away before she could get the Empire State of Mind rapper to take a paternity test, and Rymir has taken up her fight, filing repeated lawsuits asking for proof.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) called the newest lawsuit "just the latest" in Rymir's "decades-long harassment" against him.
Jay-Z said he only first learned about the new lawsuit last month, and his attorney has asked for more time before filing an official response while slamming previous filings.
The documents state: "The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected — in multiple other courts and (Satterthwaite’s) continued harassment of (Jay-Z) and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."
Who's My Daddy?
Rymir has been demanding Jay-Z take the paternity test for years now. This newest request claims the rapper has "exploited legal systems in multiple jurisdictions to suppress (Rymir’s) paternity claim and prevent legal accountability."
Similar previous attempts to get the music mogul to take a test have all been thrown out of court. Now Rymir is suing for damages from Jay-Z for inflicting harm upon him due to the "wrongful dismissal" of his paternity suits seeking child support and college funds.
Rymir also claimed to have suffered emotional and psychological distress, anxiety, public embarrassment and stress-induced health and mental health complications.
Seeking the Truth
Rymir previously told RadarOnline.com: "This is not just about paternity, it is about the court system doing what is right instead of being persuaded by power."
He continued: "For the past six years me, my godmother, my mother and my entire family have been fighting really, really hard against very, very strong opposition.
"All we have been trying to do this entire time is to seek the truth and have justice served in court."
Before her death in 2016, Wanda pleaded for the world to know the truth in a shocking video.
She said: "My name is Wanda Satterthwaite and I am the mother of Rymir Satterthwaite. Today is April 20, 2016 and I want the world to know that I support my son in his paternity suit with Shawn Corey Carter. I stand by my allegations regarding this man."
Too Scared to Test
Rymir's godmother, Dr. Lillie Coley, who cared for him after Wanda's death, said the singer has likely avoided the paternity test because the woman was a minor at the time.
He's not doing this (paternity test) because of Rymir's mother's age ... because (Jay-Z) got two problems: one, she was underage, and then she got pregnant."
Coley insisted they tried to handle their accusations out of the public eye, but Jay-Z's repeated ignoring has forced their hand.
"He could have still done something behind the scenes and come up with a good solution. And this would be over with – you don't even need the courts."