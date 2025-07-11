EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Jay-Z Brands 31-Year-Old 'Secret Love Child' as a Harasser Who's 'Fabricated' the Claims — as Radar First Broke 10 Years Ago

As Radar first broke a decade ago, Sattherwaite has long claimed his mother had unprotected sex with Jay-Z when she was only 16, in Brooklyn, NY, after he picked her up in Philadelphia, PA, in 1992.

Wanda Sattherwaite passed away before she could get the Empire State of Mind rapper to take a paternity test, and Rymir has taken up her fight, filing repeated lawsuits asking for proof.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) called the newest lawsuit "just the latest" in Rymir's "decades-long harassment" against him.

Jay-Z said he only first learned about the new lawsuit last month, and his attorney has asked for more time before filing an official response while slamming previous filings.

The documents state: "The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed – and rejected — in multiple other courts and (Satterthwaite’s) continued harassment of (Jay-Z) and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."