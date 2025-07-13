EXCLUSIVE: 10 Stars Who Lost Out on Great Roles – Including One A-Lister Told She Didn't Look 'Fragile Enough' for Iconic Part

All these performers, as RadarOnline.com has revealed, have gone on to be super successful and win a slew of awards during their careers, but it's not red carpets and expensive gowns all the time. They still carry the hurt and humiliation of losing out on roles because of some pretty harsh – and upsetting – reasons.

1. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz was told she was "too urban" for a role in the 2012 film The Dark Knight Rises. She talked about auditioning for the part in a 2015 interview with Nylon, revealing she wasn't even allowed in the auditioning room. Ten years later, she would go on to get the part of Selina Kyle (Catwoman) in the 2022 film The Batman.

2. Maggie Gyllenhaal

When Maggie Gyllenhaal was 37, she was told by a Hollywood producer she was simply "too old" to play the love interest opposite a 55-year-old man, she said during an interview with The Wrap. "It was astonishing to me," she said. "It made me feel bad, and then it made me angry, and then it made me laugh."