Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Vanessa Hudgens

'High School Musical' Star Vanessa Hudgens Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 in Adorable Instagram Reveal

Photo of Vanessa Hudgens
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens announced she is pregnant with baby number 2.

Profile Image

July 12 2025, Published 1:31 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Vanessa Hudgens is getting ready to welcome another member to her family.

The beloved actress, best known for her role in the High School Musical franchise, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 12, to reveal she is expecting her second child with her husband, Cole Tucker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The news, marked by an adorable carousel of photos showcasing her burgeoning baby bump, has sent social media into a frenzy.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa's Announcement

vanessa hudgens expecting baby no instagram reveal
Source: MEGA

The actress showed off her growing baby bump.

In the images shared, the nearly 36-year-old actress exuded joy, sporting a chic open shirt and matching skirt while cradling her growing belly. Hands intertwined with Tucker, the couple appeared blissfully happy, radiating a sense of love and excitement.

Vanessa's simple yet excited caption read: "Round two!!!!"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Instagram/@vanessahudgens
Article continues below advertisement

Hudgens and Tucker's Family

vanessa hudgens expecting baby no instagram reveal
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcomed their first child in July.

After tying the knot in December 2023 during a picturesque ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, the couple quickly moved into the next phase of their lives.

Hudgens debuted her first pregnancy bump just four months after their wedding, gracing the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Their romance blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic when they met during a Zoom meditation session in 2021.

Following two years of dating, Hudgens and Tucker became engaged in February 2023. Sharing the engagement moment on her social media, Hudgens showcased her stunning diamond ring with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.

Article continues below advertisement

Vanessa's Family

vanessa hudgens expecting baby no instagram reveal
Source: MEGA

Vanessa was seen cradling her newborn as she left a hospital in Santa Monica

In an episode of the "She Pivots" podcast, Hudgens candidly discussed the early pregnancy rumors that circulated, particularly after she posted photos from her bachelorette party in Aspen, Colorado.

She described the speculation as "rude," admitting it led her to feel "fat" and overshadowed what should have been "the happiest" time of her life.

The actress candidly expressed: "I feel like I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful."

Amid the waves of her career and personal life, she has managed to maintain a grounded perspective on fame while preparing for motherhood again.

In a recent interview with E! News, Hudgens shared her thoughts on whether she would share her children's lives with her fans, hinting at her desire for privacy amidst the glare of public attention.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
greg gutfeld foxnews

EXCLUSIVE: Gasbag Greg Gutfeld 'Being Mercilessly Trolled Behind His Back By Fox Colleagues' as They 'Cannot Stand His Giant Ego'

Composite photo of Gary Coleman and Todd Bridges

Gary Coleman 'Murder' Probe Explodes as 'Diff'rent Strokes' Co-Star Todd Bridges Demands 'The Truth' From Ex Wife Who Flunked Lie Detector Test

Vanessa's Recent Message to Cole

vanessa hudgens expecting baby no instagram reveal
Source: MEGA

Vanessa Hudgens said her wedding was 'the most emotional moment of my life'.

Just days before the baby announcement, Hudgens was spotted leaving a Santa Monica hospital, cradling her newborn, sparking further speculation about her pregnancy.

The couple's milestone moments don’t stop there, as Cole Tucker also celebrated his 28th birthday. In an affectionate tribute, the Spring Breakers star publicly shared her love for her husband, posting: "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. You make the world a brighter place just by being you."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.