'High School Musical' Star Vanessa Hudgens Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 2 in Adorable Instagram Reveal
Vanessa Hudgens is getting ready to welcome another member to her family.
The beloved actress, best known for her role in the High School Musical franchise, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 12, to reveal she is expecting her second child with her husband, Cole Tucker, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The news, marked by an adorable carousel of photos showcasing her burgeoning baby bump, has sent social media into a frenzy.
Vanessa's Announcement
In the images shared, the nearly 36-year-old actress exuded joy, sporting a chic open shirt and matching skirt while cradling her growing belly. Hands intertwined with Tucker, the couple appeared blissfully happy, radiating a sense of love and excitement.
Vanessa's simple yet excited caption read: "Round two!!!!"
Hudgens and Tucker's Family
After tying the knot in December 2023 during a picturesque ceremony in Tulum, Mexico, the couple quickly moved into the next phase of their lives.
Hudgens debuted her first pregnancy bump just four months after their wedding, gracing the red carpet at the 2024 Academy Awards.
Their romance blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic when they met during a Zoom meditation session in 2021.
Following two years of dating, Hudgens and Tucker became engaged in February 2023. Sharing the engagement moment on her social media, Hudgens showcased her stunning diamond ring with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.
Vanessa's Family
In an episode of the "She Pivots" podcast, Hudgens candidly discussed the early pregnancy rumors that circulated, particularly after she posted photos from her bachelorette party in Aspen, Colorado.
She described the speculation as "rude," admitting it led her to feel "fat" and overshadowed what should have been "the happiest" time of her life.
The actress candidly expressed: "I feel like I literally just had a run-in with the public taking control over their opinion of me in a way that was disrespectful."
Amid the waves of her career and personal life, she has managed to maintain a grounded perspective on fame while preparing for motherhood again.
In a recent interview with E! News, Hudgens shared her thoughts on whether she would share her children's lives with her fans, hinting at her desire for privacy amidst the glare of public attention.
Vanessa's Recent Message to Cole
Just days before the baby announcement, Hudgens was spotted leaving a Santa Monica hospital, cradling her newborn, sparking further speculation about her pregnancy.
The couple's milestone moments don’t stop there, as Cole Tucker also celebrated his 28th birthday. In an affectionate tribute, the Spring Breakers star publicly shared her love for her husband, posting: "Happy birthday to my slice of heaven @cotuck. You make the world a brighter place just by being you."