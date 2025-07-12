EXCLUSIVE: 'Deluded' Kanye West and Justin Bieber 'Planning Joint Comeback' — 'They Think They Can Turn Being Exiles Into Gold'
Horrible hate-monger Kanye West has been following jittery Justin Bieber's meltdowns, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the self-proclaimed Nazi is reaching out to rekindle their bromance, plot revenge on their Hollywood enemies, and even do a tour together.
"They're both bitter at the world and are seriously talking about how they can turn their scandals and shortcomings into cold hard cash," said an insider.
Sources said the cynical screw-ups have been having regular tête-à-têtes where they scheme how to team up and capitalize on their dark times.
' Calculating Brats?'
"They're a couple of calculating brats," the source said. "Nothing is ever their fault, and they see nothing wrong with playing the victim if it means money in the bank."
The controversial duo's friendship hit the skids in 2022 after West slammed Bieber's wife, Hailey, 28, for defending Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who had blasted the rapper's White Lives Matter stunt at Paris Fashion Week.
In a social media rant, West cruelly mocked Hailey as "nose job Hailey Baldloose" – infuriating the Canadian pop star into cutting him loose.
Patching Things Up
But the source said that the disgraced 48-year-old hitmaker swallowed his pride and reached out to beg forgiveness from the 31-year-old Baby singer, and now they're tighter than ever.
"They've been talking and texting about how misunderstood they are, trading stories about who's screwed them over and brainstorming ways to join forces to scratch each other's backs," said the insider.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Bieber has been struggling physically, emotionally, and financially as he battles Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that paralyzes one side of the face.
He was clobbered with financial trouble in 2022 from overspending, mounting debts from his canceled tour, and a rift with ex-manager Scooter Braun, triggering the $200million sale of his music catalog.
"It's no secret that Justin needs money and everyone knows he hates touring," but West has convinced him that if they team up and tour, they can milk enough from fans to be set for life," the insider explained.
"And Justin seems to be on board."
But another source warned: "They are both so unstable, it's bound to blow up at some point."