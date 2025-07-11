Gene Hackman’s $80Million Estate in Turmoil as Major U.S. Bank Claims Tragic Hollywood Icon and Wife Left Behind Eye-Watering Credit Card Debt

“On February 26, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an address on Old Sunset Trail in Hyde Park where Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, and a dog were found deceased,” a rep for the sheriff’s office told Us. “Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths at this time, however, [the] exact cause of death has not been determined.”

A sheriff’s report noted that officers found the two bodies, along with the couple’s dogs, in the home.

The report stated, “The front door of the residence unsecured and opened, deputies observed a healthy dog running loose on the property, another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak.

Us Weekly reported the story first.