INSIDE STORY — Grisly Never-Before-Known Details Emerge of Vermin Infestation That Overran Gene Hackman’s Estate

Stomach-churning documents reveal that rats were responsible for the tragic death of Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa.

The couple's $4 million New Mexico estate was infested with the rodents, and sources said that although the Hollywood legend was likely aware of the problem, he was too infirm to do anything to save Betsy's life.

In a grim report on the French Connection star's shocking Feb. 18 death, New Mexico Department of Public Health officials note living and dead rats, rat nests, rat droppings, and scattered rat traps were found throughout the actor's place.

Our sources said the existence of the traps shows that someone in the house must have been trying to deal with the infestation.