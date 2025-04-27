INSIDE STORY — Grisly Never-Before-Known Details Emerge of Vermin Infestation That Overran Gene Hackman’s Estate
Stomach-churning documents reveal that rats were responsible for the tragic death of Gene Hackman's wife, Betsy Arakawa.
The couple's $4 million New Mexico estate was infested with the rodents, and sources said that although the Hollywood legend was likely aware of the problem, he was too infirm to do anything to save Betsy's life.
In a grim report on the French Connection star's shocking Feb. 18 death, New Mexico Department of Public Health officials note living and dead rats, rat nests, rat droppings, and scattered rat traps were found throughout the actor's place.
Our sources said the existence of the traps shows that someone in the house must have been trying to deal with the infestation.
"It's terribly tragic because it shows that they didn't go far enough in combating it," said a source. "It also means their deaths probably were preventable had the right measures been taken."
The disturbing state assessment – which was performed a week after the couple's bodies were discovered by a contractor on February 26 – found the infestation in eight of the property's outbuildings and two vehicles, but not inside the main residence.
The sickening assessment also notes the compound was a "breeding ground" for hantavirus, the RNA bug that killed Arakawa, an otherwise healthy 65-year-old classical pianist.
It was also reported that Arakawa was researching COVID symptoms and considered seeking medical care for her husband in the days before she died. She gave him a COVID test, which came back negative.
The Santa Fe County Medical Examiner determined Betsy died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a condition brought on by the virus.
Authorities also say Hackman perished six days after his wife. He was 95 and succumbed to severe heart disease exacerbated by both Alzheimer's and kidney problems.
Doctors previously told RadarOnline.com the two-time Oscar winner was likely unaware of Betsy's death because of his cognitive condition. His heart pills were found scattered on a counter, and his dehydrated body had no food in the stomach.
Meanwhile, a desperately barking dog – one of two that survived – can be heard in eerie body camera footage from responding Santa Fe sheriff's deputies, who peered into windows and speculated on what had occurred.
"To see that... both of them, bro," uttered a shaken estate caretaker, who spoke with the officers before choking back sobs and turning away from the camera. Later, he said of Betsy, "She was a sweetheart."