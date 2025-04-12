Another Hollywood Legend Gone: Director Behind 'Rambo' and 'Weekend at Bernie's' Dead At 94

One genre he wouldn't tackle was sequels. Although First Blood was a huge hit, grossing more than $125million worldwide (the equivalent of $317million today) he turned down the chance to direct additional installments.

In a 2016 interview with Filmmaker magazine he revealed after reading the script for what would go on to be Rambo: First Blood Part II he said: "In the first film he doesn’t kill anybody. In this film he kills 75 people. It seemed to be celebrating the Vietnam War, which I thought was one of the stupidest wars in history.

"Fifty-five-thousand young Americans died and so many veterans committed suicide. I couldn’t turn myself inside out like that and make that kind of picture.

Of course, I could have been a rich man today — that sequel made $300 million."

Kotcheff said he wasn't interested in a sequel to Weekend at Bernie's either, explaining that he had "run out of dead-man jokes."