'The Waltons' Star Sian Barbara Allen Dead at Age 78 After Battle With Alzheimer's: 'This Loss is Too Hard'
Former TV star Sian Barbara Allen has passed aged 78 from Alzheimer's disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Waltons star's sister Meg Pokrass confirmed the news on Facebook, writing her beloved sister "died peacefully" on March 31 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, "after a long illness."
Pokrass wrote in her tribute: "My wonderful sister, actress Sian Barbara Allen died peacefully today after a long illness.
"Many of you were her friends here so I wanted to let everyone know. She loved her Facebook community, loved you all. This loss is too hard."
According to her obituary, Allen is survived by her daughter, Emily Fonseca, her two sisters Hannah Davie and Pokrass, ex-husband Peter Gelblum, and her grandson, Arlo Fonseca, who "made her laugh more than anyone could dream."
Her obituary stated: "She lived her final year of life in North Carolina, surrounded by all of her favorite things, new friends, and more time with Emily than she'd had in 35 years."
Allen starred in some of the biggest TV hits of the 1970s and 80s, including Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Hawaii 5-0, Columbo, The Incredible Hulk, and The Rockford Files, among countless others.
She additionally starred in several films, including 1973's Love American Style, Scream, and Pretty Peggy, as well as Billy Two Hats and The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case.
In 1990, Allen stepped away from showbiz and became heavily involved in politics alongside her ex-husband and daughter.
Her obituary stated she campaigned for "Jackie Goldberg's 1993 city council campaign in Los Angeles" and was "a staunch supporter of Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers and never crossed a picket line in her entire life.
"Sian was also a remarkable poet and leaves behind boxes of writing that her family will be able to read for a very long time."
Jimmy Stewart's Private World: Beloved Hollywood Icon's Daughter Reveals What Life Was Really Like With Star — Including the Best Advice He Ever Shared
Her obituary noted her "favorite things in the world" included "her family, mystery books, C-SPAN, poetry, all things Ireland, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon's Graceland album, mac and cheese, root beer floats, and bacon cheeseburgers (no lettuce or tomato)."
In lieu of flowers, Allen's loved ones asked for donations to be made in her honor to "a local, grassroots organization working to combat systems of oppression."
Donations were also asked to be made to the "AuthoraCare Collective Hospice of Burlington who ensured Sian spent her final months peaceful and free of pain," adding, "Please consider directing your gift to support patients and families needing financial assistance to provide for loved ones."
Other touching tribute options included: "Read your favorite book in bed. Listen to the entire Graceland album or any of Bob Dylan's music.
"Eat some mac and cheese, a bacon cheeseburger or drink a root beer float."
Allen was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on July 12, 1946.
After graduating high school, she received a scholarship to the Pasadena Playhouse, where her love of the entertainment industry blossomed.
She was later hired as a contract player at Universal Studios and began taking on roles in numerous hit TV series.