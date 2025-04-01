'The Waltons' Star Sian Barbara Allen Dead at Age 78 After Battle With Alzheimer's: 'This Loss is Too Hard'

Pokrass wrote in her tribute: "My wonderful sister, actress Sian Barbara Allen died peacefully today after a long illness.

"Many of you were her friends here so I wanted to let everyone know. She loved her Facebook community, loved you all. This loss is too hard."

According to her obituary, Allen is survived by her daughter, Emily Fonseca, her two sisters Hannah Davie and Pokrass, ex-husband Peter Gelblum, and her grandson, Arlo Fonseca, who "made her laugh more than anyone could dream."