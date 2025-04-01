Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Celebrity Death

'The Waltons' Star Sian Barbara Allen Dead at Age 78 After Battle With Alzheimer's: 'This Loss is Too Hard'

Photo of Sian Barbara Allen in 'Scream, Pretty Peggy
Source: American Broadcast Companies

Sian Barbara Allen died aged 78 following a battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Profile Image

April 1 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Former TV star Sian Barbara Allen has passed aged 78 from Alzheimer's disease, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Waltons star's sister Meg Pokrass confirmed the news on Facebook, writing her beloved sister "died peacefully" on March 31 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, "after a long illness."

Article continues below advertisement
sian barbara allen dead age alzheimers disease bill gillohm nbcu
Source: Bill Gillohm/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

Allen died on March 31 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, where she spent the last year of her life.

Article continues below advertisement

Pokrass wrote in her tribute: "My wonderful sister, actress Sian Barbara Allen died peacefully today after a long illness.

"Many of you were her friends here so I wanted to let everyone know. She loved her Facebook community, loved you all. This loss is too hard."

According to her obituary, Allen is survived by her daughter, Emily Fonseca, her two sisters Hannah Davie and Pokrass, ex-husband Peter Gelblum, and her grandson, Arlo Fonseca, who "made her laugh more than anyone could dream."

Article continues below advertisement

Her obituary stated: "She lived her final year of life in North Carolina, surrounded by all of her favorite things, new friends, and more time with Emily than she'd had in 35 years."

Allen starred in some of the biggest TV hits of the 1970s and 80s, including Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Hawaii 5-0, Columbo, The Incredible Hulk, and The Rockford Files, among countless others.

She additionally starred in several films, including 1973's Love American Style, Scream, and Pretty Peggy, as well as Billy Two Hats and The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case.

Article continues below advertisement
sian barbara allen obituary
Source: Legacy.com

Allen starred in hit 70s and 80s TV shows including 'The Waltons,' 'Hawaii 5-0,' and 'Bonanza.'

Article continues below advertisement

In 1990, Allen stepped away from showbiz and became heavily involved in politics alongside her ex-husband and daughter.

Her obituary stated she campaigned for "Jackie Goldberg's 1993 city council campaign in Los Angeles" and was "a staunch supporter of Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers and never crossed a picket line in her entire life.

"Sian was also a remarkable poet and leaves behind boxes of writing that her family will be able to read for a very long time."

Article continues below advertisement
sian barbara allen dead age alzheimers disease abcphoto archives
Source: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment

Allen's loved ones asked for donations to 'a local, grassroots organization' as well as her care facility in her honor.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Kelly and Jimmy Stewart

Jimmy Stewart's Private World: Beloved Hollywood Icon's Daughter Reveals What Life Was Really Like With Star — Including the Best Advice He Ever Shared

Split photo of Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, home in Northern Ireland

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Sparking Disgust By Living it Up in Ireland Mansion — Miles From Where 'Ferris Bueller' Star Killed Two Women

Article continues below advertisement

Her obituary noted her "favorite things in the world" included "her family, mystery books, C-SPAN, poetry, all things Ireland, Bob Dylan, Paul Simon's Graceland album, mac and cheese, root beer floats, and bacon cheeseburgers (no lettuce or tomato)."

In lieu of flowers, Allen's loved ones asked for donations to be made in her honor to "a local, grassroots organization working to combat systems of oppression."

Donations were also asked to be made to the "AuthoraCare Collective Hospice of Burlington who ensured Sian spent her final months peaceful and free of pain," adding, "Please consider directing your gift to support patients and families needing financial assistance to provide for loved ones."

Other touching tribute options included: "Read your favorite book in bed. Listen to the entire Graceland album or any of Bob Dylan's music.

"Eat some mac and cheese, a bacon cheeseburger or drink a root beer float."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Allen was born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on July 12, 1946.

After graduating high school, she received a scholarship to the Pasadena Playhouse, where her love of the entertainment industry blossomed.

She was later hired as a contract player at Universal Studios and began taking on roles in numerous hit TV series.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.