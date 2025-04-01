Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Jimmy Stewart

Jimmy Stewart's Private World: Beloved Hollywood Icon's Daughter Reveals What Life Was Really Like With Star — Including the Best Advice He Ever Shared

Kelly and Jimmy Stewart
Source: Rick Maiman

An undated photo of Kelly Stewart-Harcourt and dad Jimmy Stewart

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

April 1 2025, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood icon Jimmy Stewart was convinced his acting career was over, RadarOnline.com can report, after the horrors he experienced overseas while serving for the Air Force during World War Two.

Ahead of what would have been the star's 117th birthday, his daughter has shared never-before-heard stories of her "wonderful life" with her dad.

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy stewart
Source: mega

Stewart was married to wife Gloria for 45 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Stewart was born in 1908 in Indiana, Pa. and fell in love with acting while in college. He hit Hollywood in the early 1930s and won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in 1940's The Philadelphia Story.

However, not long after that, Stewart – already an accomplished pilot – became the first big-name Hollywood star to enlist in the Army. He went on to fly 20 combat missions over Europe during WWII, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service.

When he finally returned home, he was worried his extended absence had caused Hollywood to forget about him. Then, daughter Kelly Stewart-Harcourt said he landed the role of George Bailey in It's A Wonderful Life.

The movie would go on to be a holiday classic and is still shown every year during the Christmas season as families gather together.

But Kelly told Globe the magical movie was special to her father for more personal reasons.

She said: "It was the first film he made after the war. He came back having seen terrible things and not knowing if he still had a career. I think he viewed (the movie) as giving him his career back – reaffirming to him that, 'Yes, this is my career. I'm still an actor."

Article continues below advertisement
jimmy stewart
Source: Mega

The actor was also a decorated war hero.

Article continues below advertisement

Kelly went on to share more special memories of her father, including the moment she realized her dad was famous.

She said: "Dad was involved in a Boy Scout Jamboree in Akron, Ohio. We went and there were thousands of people yelling 'Jimmy' and holding pieces of paper, trying to get close enough for him to sign.

"I was just sitting there amazed because I didn't understand. How come all these people knew dad's name?"

Kelly, now 73, said his dad and her mom, Gloria, whom Jimmy married in 1949, strove to keep the family grounded.

"Dad left his work at the door," she remembered. "He didn't bring it home with him."

Evenings involved simple family pleasures, like watching TV in the library, which she added: "Mom and dad loved game shows. Mom would always shout out the answers."

Article continues below advertisement
its a wonderful life jimmy stewart
Source: RKO Pictures

Stewart found fame in the classic 'It's a Wonderful Life.'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photo of Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, home in Northern Ireland

EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Sparking Disgust By Living it Up in Ireland Mansion — Miles From Where 'Ferris Bueller' Star Killed Two Women

Kanye West in and out of Klan mask

EXCLUSIVE: Kanye West Confirms He Is Fleeing To Japan To 'Rebuild Life' — After Insane KKK Outfit Interview

Jimmy may not have been the kind of dad who helped his children with homework, but Kelly said he treated his kids with love and generosity.

Family trips to Europe and beyond were standard, and there was a focus on education. Kelly said she could never recall her dad lecturing her brothers and sisters, but he always tried to lead by example.

As she said: "Before we went to college, dad called my sister (Judy) and me into the library. He said, 'I just want to say to you that the most important thing you should remember in life is always be nice to people.

"That's all he said."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.