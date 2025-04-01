Stewart was born in 1908 in Indiana, Pa. and fell in love with acting while in college. He hit Hollywood in the early 1930s and won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in 1940's The Philadelphia Story.

However, not long after that, Stewart – already an accomplished pilot – became the first big-name Hollywood star to enlist in the Army. He went on to fly 20 combat missions over Europe during WWII, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for his service.

When he finally returned home, he was worried his extended absence had caused Hollywood to forget about him. Then, daughter Kelly Stewart-Harcourt said he landed the role of George Bailey in It's A Wonderful Life.

The movie would go on to be a holiday classic and is still shown every year during the Christmas season as families gather together.

But Kelly told Globe the magical movie was special to her father for more personal reasons.

She said: "It was the first film he made after the war. He came back having seen terrible things and not knowing if he still had a career. I think he viewed (the movie) as giving him his career back – reaffirming to him that, 'Yes, this is my career. I'm still an actor."