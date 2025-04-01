EXCLUSIVE: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Sparking Disgust By Living it Up in Ireland Mansion — Miles From Where 'Ferris Bueller' Star Killed Two Women
Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick are said to be stirring up feelings of "disgust" among the locals in the Northern Ireland town where they've chosen to build a mansion, mere miles away from the scene where the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star killed two people in a car accident, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Parker, 60, has shared glimpses of life at the "Broderick-Parker home" in County Donegal.
The couple received permission to renovate the home – which sits in the outskirts of Kilcar, near Killybeg – in 2015. That same year they began renovations, which were finally completed in 2018.
They celebrated their first Christmas at the mansion in 2018 and Parker shared her family has embraced Irish traditions since moving in.
On Instagram, the Sex and the City star revealed they started to participate in the Irish New Years tradition of opening the back door of the home to let the old year out, while opening the front door of their home to welcome the new year in.
While Parker and Broderick have "embraced" Irish traditions, the locals have apparently not embraced their move, especially given the home's proximity to a local tragedy the actor is at the center of.
In August 1987, Broderick and then-girlfriend Jennifer Grey were on vacation in Northern Ireland. While behind the wheel of a rented BMW, Broderick turned onto the wrong lane and crashed head-first into an oncoming vehicle, instantly killing two women in the car.
Broderick was initially charged with the equivalent of vehicular manslaughter and faced up to five years in prison; however, he was able to get the charges dropped to "careless driving" and paid a $175 fine.
Although years have passed since the accident, Parker and Broderick moving to the small Northern Ireland town has ruffled feathers of locals who haven't forgotten what happened in 1987.
A source told RadarOnline.com: "It's disgusting – and frankly bizarre – this pair keep returning to where he killed two women.
"It's got to be so disturbing for the family, and everyone wishes they would just clear off."
On the couple's three-year construction project, which brought traffic, noise and clutter to the area – a resident remarked: "Typical Hollywood bulls---."
They continued: "They can't just come over here and live in a modest house. They have to put the most modern fittings in – it's keeping us all awake, and the local sheep are being driven mad by the noise."
In addition to disrupting the quiet way of life, locals also complained the modern renovations stuck out like a sore thumb against the traditional homes nearby.
The outraged local added: "I wish the pair of them would just go back to America – and stay there!"