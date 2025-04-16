VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Gene Hackman's Wife Betsy Appeared Healthy in Last Known Footage Just Hours Before Couple Were Found Dead in Rat-Infested Mansion

Arakawa had researched COVID-19 symptoms on the internet days before her tragic death.

On February 8 and February 12, Arakawa's computer showed that she was searching medical conditions linked to COVID-19 and flu-like symptoms.

She was researching whether COVID could cause dizziness or nosebleeds. Her last internet search was on the morning of February 12 when she looked for a healthcare provider in her city.

Arakawa also said in an email to her masseuse that Hackman woke up with flu or cold-like symptoms the same day she went shopping.

She said her husband tested negative for COVID-19 but that she would have to reschedule her appointment "out of an abundance of caution."