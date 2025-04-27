Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About the Actor's Waning Health in His Final Days

According to official documents from the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, the two-time Oscar-winning actor had a "history of congestive heart failure" and "severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys".

Hackman, who famously starred in several all-time classics like Superman and Unforgiven, had a "bi-ventricular pacemaker" placed back in April 2019, and his autopsy also noted "neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease".

The autopsy showed "severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease", with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement.

As for his brain, the medical examiner also cited "microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer's disease".