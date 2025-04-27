Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's Final Autopsy Report Reveals New Details About the Actor's Waning Health in His Final Days

Photo of Gene Hackman.
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman's final autopsy was released.

Profile Image

April 27 2025, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

New details surrounding the death of Hollywood icon Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been released with the medical examiner's final autopsy, RadarOnline.com can report.

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman suspicious death
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's bodies were found by their contractor.

Article continues below advertisement

According to official documents from the Office of the Medical Investigator in New Mexico, the two-time Oscar-winning actor had a "history of congestive heart failure" and "severe chronic hypertensive changes, kidneys".

Hackman, who famously starred in several all-time classics like Superman and Unforgiven, had a "bi-ventricular pacemaker" placed back in April 2019, and his autopsy also noted "neurodegenerative features consistent with Alzheimer's Disease".

The autopsy showed "severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease", with placement of coronary artery stents and a bypass graft, as well as a previous aortic valve replacement.

As for his brain, the medical examiner also cited "microscopic findings of advanced stage Alzheimer's disease".

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackmans final autopsy reveals new details alzheimers battle
Source: MEGA

Gene Hackman had a history of congestive heart failure.

Article continues below advertisement

Medical professionals believed Hackman, suffering from severe Alzheimer's, likely spent his final days unaware his wife had passed away.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, Chief Medical Examiner for New Mexico at the office of the Medical Investigator, said: "It's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased."

During a press conference on Friday, March 7, the medical examiner revealed: "Mr Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer's disease.

"He was in a very poor state of health.

"He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that's what resulted in his death."

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman
Source: MEGA

The couple were married for 34 years.

Article continues below advertisement

After carbon monoxide poisoning was ruled out, it was later concluded that Arakawa, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome first, around February 12, with Hackman, 95, dying a few days later on February 18 from severe heart disease, which was exacerbated by Alzheimer's disease and kidney disease.

A week after their bodies were discovered, the health assessment of the $4 million compound in Santa Fe took place and delivered some intriguing results.

The department concluded dead rodents and their nests were found in "eight detached outbuildings" on the Hackman property, making it a "breeding ground" for the hantavirus.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Gene Hackman and wife Betsey

INSIDE STORY — Grisly Never-Before-Known Details Emerge of Vermin Infestation That Overran Gene Hackman’s Estate

Photo of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

EXCLUSIVE: Brad Pitt Fears Angelina Jolie Has 'Alienated' Their Brood of 6 Children and Put Them Under a 'Trance'

Article continues below advertisement
gene hackman
Source: MEGA

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead inside their $3.3million Santa Fe compound last month.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the couple's $4 million New Mexico estate was infested with the rodents, and sources said that although the Hollywood legend was likely aware of the problem, he was too infirm to do anything to save Betsy's life.

Insiders told us the existence of the traps shows that someone in the house must have been trying to deal with the infestation.

"It's terribly tragic because it shows that they didn't go far enough in combating it," said a source. "It also means their deaths probably were preventable had the right measures been taken."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.