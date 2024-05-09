Vince Vaughn Forced to Offer Free Seats at Australian Event After Lackluster Sales
Vince Vaughn is already experiencing a humiliating turnout ahead of a series of scheduled events in Australia.
The event has been forced to offer free tickets to the upcoming "Power of Success" business conference after seeing dangerously low ticket sales, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The event's host have been forced to give away tickets to their Sydney event on June 5 after struggling to fill seats.
The embattled Wedding Crashers star has been tapped as the headline speaker for the business conference hosted by JT Foxx and Ethan Donati. Power of Success is expected to cover topics including "branding, marketing and personal development," according to its Eventbrite page.
Signs of trouble appeared last week when Donati, a digital marketing expert, shared a sponsored post on Instagram earlier this week linking to free tickets for the Sydney show. The business conference is also slated to hold events in Melbourne and Brisbane on June 3 and June 6, respectively.
According to The Sydney Star, general admission to the June 3 event was $156.96. A "platinum" ticket offered a meet and greet with Vaughn for a whopping $527.56.
On Wednesday, Donati admitted to the Daily Mail that "the Vince Vaughn [event] won't be as big as my other ones."
Despite the allure of having Vaughn headline the event, fans apparently had a bit of sticker shock and ultimately decided to pass on purchasing pricey tickets.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We decided to offer a couple hundred free as we had lots of messages from people saying they want to come but couldn't afford it," Donati said of the decision to offer free tickets.
For those who already forked over money for a paid ticket, the event host explained they "upgraded everyone that bought a general admission ticket to VIP then offer a few hundred general admission as free ones for a couple of weeks."
While the event will be smaller than others hosted by Donati, he still expects it to be a hit.
"It'll still around 1000 people," Donati said.
Along with Vaughn, attendees can expect to hear from Reebok co-founder Joe Foster, former 7/11 and Blockbuster CEO Jim Keyes, Culture Kings co-founder Simon Beard. Vaughn isn't the only celebrity on the list, either. Bravo's Real Housewives of Dubai alums Caroline Stanbury and Sergio Carrallo are also expected to make an appearance.