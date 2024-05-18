Comedian Ali Wong Settles Divorce From Ex Justin Hakuta as Romance With Bill Hader Heats Up
Ali Wong and her ex-husband Justin Hakuta have officially settled their divorce only months after the comedian filed.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ali informed the court that “the parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage … including support.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Wong filed for divorce from Hakuta in December 2023. In her petition, she cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.
The date of separation was listed as April 10, 2022 — which is days before they announced to the world they were splitting.
Wong asked the court to award her joint legal and physical custody of their 2 minor daughters. The entertainer revealed they signed a prenup before walking down the aisle and asked for it to be enforced.
At the time, a source told People, "It's amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly.”
In response, Hakuta agreed with Wong about splitting custody of their children. Regarding spousal support, he noted, "The Parties are in mediation and intend to resolve all."
The comedian met the tech entrepreneur at a friend's wedding in 2010. They got married in 2014. Wong previously spoke about her prenup. She said she felt, more motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn't depend on my husband.”
Earlier this year, Wong said she is "best friends" with her ex-husband following their split. "We're really, really close; we're best friends," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "We've been through so much together. It's a very unconventional divorce."
She revealed the person who was most upset by the divorce was her mother.
“I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset,” Wong said. “She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she’s 82, what do I expect?”
Wong and her current boyfriend Bill Hader were first linked together in late 2022. The duo briefly broke up before getting back together in early 2023.
The comedian recently spoke about how Hader pursued her during a recent comedy show.