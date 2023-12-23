Comedian Ali Wong Files for Divorce From Justin Hakuta, Demands Joint Custody of Kids
Ali Wong has officially pulled the plug on her nearly decade-long marriage with Justin Hakuta. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the comedian, 41, filed for divorce on Friday — just days before Christmas.
Wong is demanding joint custody of their two daughters: Mari, 8, and Nikki, 5.
The divorce documents filed in Los Angeles court revealed their date of separation as April 10, 2022. Wong and Hakuta's split seems to be amicable — at least for now. In the legal paperwork, the Beef actress informed the court that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband “are in mediation and intend to resolve all support issues by written stipulation.”
That means they have agreed to discuss things like spousal support and division of property behind closed doors.
Wong spoke about their separation and their plans to divorce last year — but failed to file until now.
Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the comedian said, “We’re really, really close; we’re best friends. We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce."
Wong also joked that she was "still workshopping" her life as a single woman, saying, "But the bones are there, and it came to me very fast." She's used her marriage to Hakuta as material for her stand-up shows throughout the years, even saying her in-laws made her sign a prenuptial agreement before she rose to fame.
"It was not supposed to go down like this. OK, I was supposed to be him. I'm supposed to be the one chilling. He graduated from Harvard Business School. I have a B.A. from UCLA in Ethnic Studies," she joked in her 2019 special Hard Knock Wife.
Following their separation, Wong began an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow comedian Bill Hader. They were first linked in fall 2022 and briefly split before rekindling their romance. It seemed to be serious, with the Saturday Night Live star revealing Wong took him to her hometown of San Francisco and they were planning another much-needed getaway.
"My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go," he quipped in April of this year.
As for Wong's divorce, the pair appear to be on the same page — especially with their young children — as a source stated they "will continue to co-parent lovingly."