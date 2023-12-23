Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Gossip
Exclusive Details

Comedian Ali Wong Files for Divorce From Justin Hakuta, Demands Joint Custody of Kids

//Comedian Ali Wong Reveals She Regularly Trips On Ayahuasca Mushrooms With Husband pp
Source: MEGA

Ali Wong has officially filed for divorce.

By:

Dec. 22 2023, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ali Wong has officially pulled the plug on her nearly decade-long marriage with Justin Hakuta. Documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show the comedian, 41, filed for divorce on Friday — just days before Christmas.

Wong is demanding joint custody of their two daughters: Mari, 8, and Nikki, 5.

Article continues below advertisement
ali wong slammed staying silent david choe accusations beef
Source: MEGA

She and Justin Hakuta said "I do" in 2004.

The divorce documents filed in Los Angeles court revealed their date of separation as April 10, 2022. Wong and Hakuta's split seems to be amicable — at least for now. In the legal paperwork, the Beef actress informed the court that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband “are in mediation and intend to resolve all support issues by written stipulation.”

That means they have agreed to discuss things like spousal support and division of property behind closed doors.

Article continues below advertisement

Wong spoke about their separation and their plans to divorce last year — but failed to file until now.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the comedian said, “We’re really, really close; we’re best friends. We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce."

ali wong justin hakuta split divorce after years marriage
Source: MEGA

The comedian announced her plans to divorce Justin last year — but failed to file until now.

Article continues below advertisement

Wong also joked that she was "still workshopping" her life as a single woman, saying, "But the bones are there, and it came to me very fast." She's used her marriage to Hakuta as material for her stand-up shows throughout the years, even saying her in-laws made her sign a prenuptial agreement before she rose to fame.

MORE ON:
GOSSIP

"It was not supposed to go down like this. OK, I was supposed to be him. I'm supposed to be the one chilling. He graduated from Harvard Business School. I have a B.A. from UCLA in Ethnic Studies," she joked in her 2019 special Hard Knock Wife.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
rachel bilson praises bill hader bedroom slams adam brody hayden christensen
Source: MEGA

Ali Wong began an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow comedian Bill Hader after announcing her separation.

Following their separation, Wong began an on-again, off-again relationship with fellow comedian Bill Hader. They were first linked in fall 2022 and briefly split before rekindling their romance. It seemed to be serious, with the Saturday Night Live star revealing Wong took him to her hometown of San Francisco and they were planning another much-needed getaway.

"My girlfriend and I were talking and she brought it up that I haven't had a vacation in 10 years, so I think I need to go," he quipped in April of this year.

Article continues below advertisement
ali wong slammed staying silent david choe accusations beef
Source: MEGA

Wong and her ex "will continue to co-parent lovingly," a source revealed.

As for Wong's divorce, the pair appear to be on the same page — especially with their young children — as a source stated they "will continue to co-parent lovingly."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.