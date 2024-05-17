Lines Drawn: 'Dance Moms' Coach Abby Lee Miller 'Banned From Reunion' Over Toxicity on Set
It's the last dance for Dance Moms boss Abby Lee Miller! Lifetime pulled the plug on the dance company founder appearing in the highly anticipated show reunion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources claimed it was a stunning move by the network to take a stand against toxicity on the set!
"Cast members drew a line in the sand, refusing to share the stage with Abby Lee Miller," the insider told the National Enquirer.
"The scars of their past experiences with her run deep — and the mere thought of being in her presence again was too much to bear!" the tipster explained.
"The trauma inflicted by Abby still lingers, casting a dark shadow over any potential reconciliation."
Lifetime banning Miller from returning to the reunion show is the second time as of late that the dance coach has found herself at the bottom of the pyramid.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Miller had a scouting event at a Texas high school canceled by the district in September after she bizarrely admitted to finding high school football players attractive.
At the time, Miller faced backlash for confessing young athletes were her "downfall" during an interview on the Sofia with an F podcast — and then doubled down on her controversial remarks. Miller made the comment while chatting about Tom Cruise's 1983 flick All the Right Moves.
The podcast host asked the reality TV star if she had seen the film, in which Cruise portrays a "high school football player."
"Oh, that's my downfall. I like the high school football players," Miller admitted. "I still like them."
While the host noted that she preferred the adult "coaches," Miller continued to comment on high school aged athletes.
"Not one that used to be in high school but one that is," she noted about her attraction.
Dance Moms fans — and school districts — rightfully found Miller's comments disturbing.
Amid backlash over her bizarre comments, RadarOnline.com discovered Miller's September 23 scouting event at Summit High in Arlington, Texas, was canceled.
A spokesperson for Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement, "The facility use agreement for Ms. Miller’s event had not been approved by Mansfield ISD. The district will not be moving forward with approval, and the event will not take place at an MISD facility."