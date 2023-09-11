'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Under Fire After Confessing She Is 'Still' Attracted to High School Football Players
Dance Moms sensation Abby Lee Miller found herself at the center of controversy after admitting she is attracted to high school football players, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During a recent appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, Miller was chatting with Sofia Franklyn when she brought up Tom Cruise's 1983 film All the Right Moves.
In the film, the blockbuster star portrayed a talented teenage defensive back determined to secure a sports scholarship. Miller asked Franklyn if she'd watched the hit film, which starred the Oscar nominee as "a high school football player."
"Oh, that's my downfall. I like the high school football players," the former Abby Lee Dance Studio founder shared. "I still like them."
Franklyn chimed in to admit she fancies the adult "coaches," while Miller continued her remarks about young athletes before the interview wrapped. "Not one that used to be in high school but one that is," she said about her attraction.
Many social media users have since expressed their disapproval of Miller's admission.
TikTok account Bites of Chaos reacted to the viral snippet of Miller's interview, speculating that she likely doesn't "understand how people are going to take her answer."
"I was trying my best to be like 'oh, she must have meant it this way' until she kept talking and I was like uhhh," one person responded. "Not even former players, she had to specify they were STILL IN HS," a second doubled down with crying emoji.
"Idk if there's another way to take that answer," a third resounded.
Miller has not yet addressed the backlash, and RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for the former television personality for comment amid the fan outcry.
The Everything I Learned about Life, I Learned in Dance Class author, who previously served time for bankruptcy fraud, has weathered public controversy before.
Back in 2020, a former Dance Moms co-star, Kamryn Smith's mother, Adriana, accused her of making past racist remarks, for which she apologized.
"I genuinely understand and deeply regret how my words have [affected] and hurt those around me in the past, particularly those in the Black community. To Kamryn, Adriana, and anyone else I've hurt, I am truly sorry," Miller wrote in part. "While I cannot change the past or remove the harm I have done, I promise to educate myself, learn, grow, and do better."
The show lasted eight seasons and spanned from July 2011 to September 2019.