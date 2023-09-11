'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Under Fire After Confessing She Is 'Still' Attracted to High School Football Players

In the film, the blockbuster star portrayed a talented teenage defensive back determined to secure a sports scholarship. Miller asked Franklyn if she'd watched the hit film, which starred the Oscar nominee as "a high school football player."

"Oh, that's my downfall. I like the high school football players," the former Abby Lee Dance Studio founder shared. "I still like them."

Franklyn chimed in to admit she fancies the adult "coaches," while Miller continued her remarks about young athletes before the interview wrapped. "Not one that used to be in high school but one that is," she said about her attraction.