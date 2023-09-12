Abby Lee Miller's High School Scouting Event CANCELED After She Admitted to Being Attracted to Young Athletes
Abby Lee Miller's words are coming back to bite her in the backside — because at least one of her scouting events at a Texas high school has been officially canceled by the district after she bizarrely admitted she's attracted to high school football players, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.
The Dance Moms star, 57, caught backlash after she revealed that high school football players were her "downfall" during a recent podcast before doubling down on her comments. Her remarks were not well received by fans — or the schools she's scheduled to host dance events at in the coming weeks.
RadarOnline.com has discovered that Miller's September 23rd appearance at Summit High in Arlington, Texas, has been abruptly canceled just hours after her "I like the high school football players" statement made headlines.
A spokesperson for Mansfield Independent School District, which Summit High belongs to, confirmed the cancelation to RadarOnline.com Tuesday.
"The facility use agreement for Ms. Miller’s event had not been approved by Mansfield ISD," the spokesperson stated. "The district will not be moving forward with approval, and the event will not take place at an MISD facility."
It's unclear if the reality star's event will be moved to another Arlington location — but she's not welcomed at any school in Mansfield's district.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Miller's rep for comment.
- 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Under Fire After Confessing She Is 'Still' Attracted to High School Football Players
- 'Dance Mom's Star Abby Lee Miller Sues LA Hotel For False Imprisonment, Demands $8 Million
- 'Dance Moms' Star Abby Lee Miller Drops $2.5 Million Lawsuit Against Ex-Lawyers Over Halfway House Treatment
Miller caught backlash chatting with Sofia Franklyn on Sofia with an F podcast when she went into a tangent about Tom Cruise's 1983 film All the Right Moves.
The famous dance teacher asked Franklyn if she had watched the film, which featured the Oscar nominee as "a high school football player."
"Oh, that's my downfall. I like the high school football players," Miller said. "I still like them." Franklin tried to give the reality star an out, saying she likes adult "coaches." But Miller didn't take the bait, confirming, "Not one that used to be in high school but one that is" regarding her attraction for young athletes.
Later that night, she doubled down on her comments, saying, "I do like those hot, athletic, muscular types of guys — the jocks. I always have and I always will."
Setting the record straight, Miller joked, "They must be able to go out to a club, gamble in Vegas, rent an ADA-compliant, handicapped-accessible van. And they should also have a business, a bank account, success and passion in their own right."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Summit High wasn't the only school Miller was set to scout at. The reality star is set to appear at Fox Tech High School in San Antonio, Texas, on September 24. RadarOnline.com tried reaching out to Fox Tech and the San Antonio Independent School District several times for comment, to no avail. Representatives for Fox Tech have remained silent in the wake of Miller's scandal.