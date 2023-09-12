Abby Lee Miller's High School Scouting Event CANCELED After She Admitted to Being Attracted to Young Athletes

The Dance Moms star, 57, caught backlash after she revealed that high school football players were her "downfall" during a recent podcast before doubling down on her comments. Her remarks were not well received by fans — or the schools she's scheduled to host dance events at in the coming weeks.

RadarOnline.com has discovered that Miller's September 23rd appearance at Summit High in Arlington, Texas, has been abruptly canceled just hours after her "I like the high school football players" statement made headlines.