Autopsy: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison's Cause of Death Confirmed as Gunshot Wound, BAC Level Near Potentially Fatal Mark
An autopsy report for Sister Wives star Garrison Brown has been released, confirming the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head while his manner of death was deemed a suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A contributing factor in his death was ethanol intoxication, also known as alcohol poisoning. Garrison's was .307% based on his iliac blood analysis and .370% based on his vitreous analysis, according to the report.
The legal limit is .08% across the United States, RadarOnline.com should note. A blood alcohol concentration of 0.40% or higher is considered dangerous and may be fatal.
At the time of his death, Garrison also had traces of caffeine in his system.
Garrison is one of Sister Wives star Kody and Janelle Brown's six children.
The Flagstaff Police Department told us that Garrison was located in the residence he shared with roommates on March 5. His brother Gabe found him deceased and was visibly "distraught" over the discovery.
Garrison had been "struggling with mental health concerns and alcohol abuse," Gabe told police, noting that Garrison showed signs of improvement since he had started a new job at a local medical center.
Janelle also spoke with police and said that Garrison "just stopped texting" the night before he died. Prior to that, she said he sent a message to people they worked with, reading, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."
Cops chatted with the roommates as well, RadarOnline.com learned, one of whom was very "shaken up."
The roommate mentioned that he heard a "loud pop" but could not recall when and noted that he didn't think about it until hearing the devastating news.
Family members, friends and fans have paid tribute to Garrison and the light he was in this world following his death.
Garrison's friend Emma revealed that a viewing had taken place days after his passing.
"Dear Robert, I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could've heard before I had to say goodbye," she wrote via Instagram. "I don't even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don't know if I have the right words to say I'll miss you."
That same month, a rep for the High Country Humane animal shelter in Flagstaff, Arizona, where the beloved TLC personality adopted three cats over the past two years, told RadarOnline.com that $13k has been received in his honor.