Autopsy: 'Sister Wives' Star Garrison's Cause of Death Confirmed as Gunshot Wound, BAC Level Near Potentially Fatal Mark

An autopsy report for Sister Wives star Garrison Brown has been released, confirming the 25-year-old died from a gunshot wound to the head while his manner of death was deemed a suicide, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A contributing factor in his death was ethanol intoxication, also known as alcohol poisoning. Garrison's was .307% based on his iliac blood analysis and .370% based on his vitreous analysis, according to the report.