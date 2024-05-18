‘Bachelorette’ Star DeMario Jackson’s Sexual Assault Accusers Demand 7-Figure Judgment in Court
The two women who sued DeMario Jackson for alleged assault demanded the Bachelorette alum be ordered to pay a massive judgment for their pain and suffering.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the accusers, who filed their lawsuit using pseudonyms Jane Doe #1 and Jane Doe #2, revealed the amount they believe Jackson should pay in damages.
Each accuser asked for $500k — $250k for pain and suffering and another $250k for emotional distress. They also checked a box indicating they may ask for punitive damages in the future.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the two women sued Jackson for sexual assault, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in 2022.
Doe #1 claimed she met Jackson on a dating app in 2019 when she was 25. She said she agreed to go on a date with him.
In the lawsuit, she claimed Jackson grabbed her without consent and then exposed himself. She said he apologized, and they met up for a second date.
At the second meet-up, Doe #1 said she had two drinks at a bar. She said he took her home where he “forcefully” sexually assaulted her. She claimed to have had a rape kit administered at the hospital.
Doe #2 said she met Jackson via social media. She said she went over to his home for a date where he allegedly “forced himself” on her “despite her demands to stop.”
Jackson was served with the lawsuit in November but has yet to respond to the case. Now, the accusers are making moves to obtain a default judgment against the reality star.
After the suit was filed, Jackson denied the allegations on social media.
“Four years ago, I, DeMario Jackson, walked directly into the Los Angeles police station after being falsely accused of raping two white women without a lawyer present and the police let me freely leave,” he said.
“Here is why: My arriving and departing Uber receipts proved when, where and the time I was with these women and the truth is my receipts proved I was completely out of the vicinity,” he added. “In addition to that, I provided screenshots of text message communication the day after they filed police reports. The authorities looked at all my evidence and let me, a six foot, four inches tall Black man leave that precinct without a doubt because I did no wrong. I am innocent, I did not hurt or harm those women.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the sexual assault claims surfaced years after Jackson and his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Corinne Olympios were at the center of a scandal over an incident on set.