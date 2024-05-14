READ: Milan Lucic's Estranged Wife Shares Terrifying Details of Alleged Assault That Led to NHL Star's 2023 Arrest
Milan Lucic's estranged wife, Brittany, went into horrifying details of a November 17, 2023 incident, in which she claimed the NHL star attempted to strangle her, leading to his domestic violence arrest. She recounted the shocking interaction in the latest court filing obtained by RadarOnline.com, where she demanded protection from her ex.
We broke the story — Brittany filed a petition for a restraining order against Milan on May 10, just weeks after pulling the plug on their nearly 12-year marriage. She claimed that in November 2023, the hockey player was "extremely drunk" and went into "a fit of rage" where he allegedly strangled her as their children and their friends' kids watched.
Brittany said the alleged altercation was sparked after her female pal's name popped up on his phone. When she asked Milan about it, she claimed he "lunged at me and attempted to rip the phone out my hand," causing the device to fall.
She said she went downstairs to "get away" from her husband, but he "followed me" and the alleged abuse escalated.
"He then grabbed me by my throat with his thumbs pressed against my windpipe so I could not breath [sic]. The force and momentum of him grabbing me caused me to lose my footing and stumble backwards, landing against a chair."
She went on to state that she "screamed for help" but her yells were "stifled by him placing his hand over my mouth."
"Respondent's attempted strangulation of me was in the presence of all the children, including our friends' children. All the children were awake and heard what was going on and were incredibly scared," Brittany said in the documents.
Milan's estranged wife said she was able to break free and ran out of their home. The hockey star was charged with assault and battery over the incident — but the case was dismissed because Brittany refused to testify against him, citing, "it would be best for the family if he wasn't convicted."
Brittany said she has "not heard" from Milan since the alleged strangulation attempt, adding it was the "driving force" behind her restraining order request. RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she's demanding her ex be ordered to stay 100 yards away from her and their children.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Milan's lawyer for comment.