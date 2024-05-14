READ: Milan Lucic's Estranged Wife Shares Terrifying Details of Alleged Assault That Led to NHL Star's 2023 Arrest

We broke the story — Brittany filed a petition for a restraining order against Milan on May 10, just weeks after pulling the plug on their nearly 12-year marriage. She claimed that in November 2023, the hockey player was "extremely drunk" and went into "a fit of rage" where he allegedly strangled her as their children and their friends' kids watched.

Brittany said the alleged altercation was sparked after her female pal's name popped up on his phone. When she asked Milan about it, she claimed he "lunged at me and attempted to rip the phone out my hand," causing the device to fall.